NAFDAC urges healthcare stakeholders to combat substandard products

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has urged stakeholders in the healthcare sector to support efforts in combating substandard and counterfeit products in the country.

Prof. Christiana Adeyeye, the Director General of NAFDAC, made the call at a workshop in Awka, on Wednesday, stressing that the agency was committed to ensuring pharmaceutical products were safe and effective.

The workshop, themed “Sensitisation and Awareness on Greenbook, Traceability Product, and Pediatric Policy,” was designed to provide information, raise awareness, and offer hands-on training to stakeholders.

Adeyeye, represented by her Special Assistant, Mr Gbenga Fajemirokun, emphasised that NAFDAC was determined to leverage modern technologies to address counterfeit activities.

She highlighted the importance of the NAFDAC Greenbook, an online tool for verifying the authenticity of products, as part of the agency’s effort to protect consumers.

“By entering a product’s name, brand, or registration number, stakeholders can check whether a product is registered with NAFDAC and deemed authentic.”

Adeyeye explained that the Greenbook served as a vital resource for identifying and avoiding potentially fake or substandard products.

Participants at the workshop included representatives from the Nigeria Medical Association, Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, Association of Community Pharmacists, Association of Referral Nurses, Association of Laboratory Scientists, and Association of Industrial Pharmacies