Family of Nollywood actor Remy Ohajianya cries out on his where about, seeks help

The where about and indeed safety of a prominent Nigerian actor and freedom fighter Chief Remy Chukwuemeka Ohajianya are now raising serious concerns among family members who are now calling on members of the society and security agencies especially the police to help them trace his sudden disappearance. Sources close to his family said that Remy who is their bread winner suddenly disappeared over eight months ago with no trace of his where about.

His wife Mrs Augustina Ohajianya who confirmed the now protracted disappearance of her husband said that the family have exhausted all available resources in conducting search for her missing husband just as fears have continued to grow that Remy may have been tracked down and possibly detained by those that the wife described as enemies of the society. She said that although she last saw her husband in April of 2024, that Remy called her from an unknown number one month after to instruct her to take care of the children since he would not know what might happen to him soon after.

“I know that something must be wrong the moment that I noticed some unusual movements and attacks on our home. My husband said so himself. But that is not the reason that he will disappear for this long without any trace of his where about. Who are those people who are after his life? What offense must he have committed? Is it wrong for anyone to belong to any society or organization or for someone to say his opinion on issues? I just want to be assured that my husband is still alive. My children need their father, I am tired of taking care of the family and not knowing what is going go”, Mrs Augustina lamented.

There are strong indications that Remy’s sudden disappearance may not be unconnected with his membership of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), a self determination pressure group in Nigeria fighting for the recognition of Biafra as a nation.

Initially, Remy is known to be a frontline member of Movement for the Survival of Biafra (MASOB), a group founded by Barr Uwazurike with the purpose of fighting for the independence of Biafra. Remy was later to decamp from MASOB to join Mazi Nnamdi Kanu led IPOB from where he had maintained active agitation. Remy, father of four who is a former Chairman of Actors Guild of Nigeria and a prominent member of Nollywood industry pride himself as a community leader from where he had empowered youths and women through his philanthropy.

“I have always known it that my husband will land himself in trouble one day. My appeal is for Nigerians and indeed the international community to help me trace his where about. I want Remy back alive, I want to know where he is. Something in me tells me that he is in trouble, big problem for that matter”, his wife cried out.