25.1 C
Lagos
April 3, 2025
Trending now

Femi Falana, Citadel and Zinox: An Embarrassing Judicial Persecution

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, APRIL 3, 2025

Ondo Amotekun parades 61 suspected criminals, as Aiyedatiwa reviews okada operation.

NAFDAC urges healthcare stakeholders to combat substandard products

Bauchi govt. signs 2025 workplan with UNICEF to boost child welfare

Investments and Securities Act paves way for $1trn economy – Izunaso

Mixed reactions trail reconstitution of NNPC, management, board

Edo governorship: Tribunal affirms Okpebholo’s victory, dismisses PDP, Ighodalo, AA, Accord Party’s petitions

EDO MASSACRE: IS NIGERIA ABOUT TO EXPLODE?

NNPCL: Great expectations as Bashir Bayo Ojulari takes lead, Kyari bows out…

Champion Newspapers LTD
News

Bauchi govt. signs 2025 workplan with UNICEF to boost child welfare

by Editor0116

 

 

The Bauchi State Government, through the Ministry of Budget, Economic Planning, and Multilateral Coordination, has officially signed the 2025 workplan agreement with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

 

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the agreement aims to improve the lives of the state’s citizens, particularly children.

 

The signing of the 2025 workplan marks a formal commitment between the State and UNICEF to achieve shared objectives for sustainable development, ensuring a more productive and impactful year ahead.

 

Dr Nuzhat Rafique, Chief of Field Office for UNICEF Bauchi, spoke at the signing ceremony in Bauchi on Wednesday.

 

She explained that the agreement was aimed at enhancing development initiatives across critical sectors in the state.

 

“The workplan was developed in collaboration with relevant ministries, agencies, and stakeholders.

 

“The focus areas include health, education, Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), nutrition, and societal and behavioural change,” Rafique said.

 

She emphasised the need for continued support and cooperation from stakeholders to ensure the successful implementation of the outlined activities.

 

Hajiya Amina Katagum, Commissioner for Budget, Economic Planning, and Multilateral Coordination, expressed appreciation for UNICEF’s technical and financial support, particularly for child-focused programmes.

 

She reaffirmed the state’s commitment to supporting UNICEF initiatives, aiming to improve programme efficiency and address identified gaps.(

Related posts

Obi asks NNPCL to be transparent as Port Harcourt refinery begins operation

Peter Anayo

As Gas Supply Improves, Aba Power Ready to Commission New 20MW Line for Industries in Aba

Editor

Uzodimma set for five years anniversary, satisfied with quality of ongoing projects

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO