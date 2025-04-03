Bauchi govt. signs 2025 workplan with UNICEF to boost child welfare

The Bauchi State Government, through the Ministry of Budget, Economic Planning, and Multilateral Coordination, has officially signed the 2025 workplan agreement with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the agreement aims to improve the lives of the state’s citizens, particularly children.

The signing of the 2025 workplan marks a formal commitment between the State and UNICEF to achieve shared objectives for sustainable development, ensuring a more productive and impactful year ahead.

Dr Nuzhat Rafique, Chief of Field Office for UNICEF Bauchi, spoke at the signing ceremony in Bauchi on Wednesday.

She explained that the agreement was aimed at enhancing development initiatives across critical sectors in the state.

“The workplan was developed in collaboration with relevant ministries, agencies, and stakeholders.

“The focus areas include health, education, Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), nutrition, and societal and behavioural change,” Rafique said.

She emphasised the need for continued support and cooperation from stakeholders to ensure the successful implementation of the outlined activities.

Hajiya Amina Katagum, Commissioner for Budget, Economic Planning, and Multilateral Coordination, expressed appreciation for UNICEF’s technical and financial support, particularly for child-focused programmes.

She reaffirmed the state’s commitment to supporting UNICEF initiatives, aiming to improve programme efficiency and address identified gaps.(