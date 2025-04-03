Army trains troops of Operation Hadin Kai on lessons learned from countering Boko Haram insurgency

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

For effective fight against Boko Haram insurgents, the Nigerian Army headquarters through the department of Transportation and Innovation has trained the troops of Operation Hadin Kai on how to enhance Operational effectiveness through lessons learned from ongoing counter insurgency , processes, feedback mechanism.

Declaring the Seminar opened at the Officers Mess of the Maimalari cantonment, Mauduguri, on Thursday, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt General Olafemi Oluyede said “the seminar is one the many measures emplaced to mitigate the challenges faced by troops while operating in a volitile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous security environment.”.

Represented by the theater Commander, Operation Hadin Kai, Major General Wahidi Shuaibu said ” I am particularly glad to see that the target audience of the one day training are the Junior and middle cadre leaders of the Nigerian Army”.

” It is with great pleasure that I welcome you all to this unique and all-important sensitization Seminar on ” Enhancing the Operational effectiveness through the application of Nigerian Army lessons learned, process feedback mechanism”, the COAS said.

General Oluyede said, ” this sensitization Seminar, therefore, seeks to rekindle the critical thinking skills amongst all commanders , particularly junior commanders though as well as enhancing their capacity to draw lessons from their operational engagements and other activities in the Nigerian Army”.

” This seminar is inline with my command philosophy for the Nigerian Army which is ” to consolidate the transformation of the Nigerian Army towards bequeathing a well motivated and combat ready force that can effectively discharge it’s constitutional responsibilities within a Joint Multi Agency Cooperation”, the army chief said.

He urged the participants to make good use of the unique opportunity of the seminar to enhance their knowledge on the issues to be discussed.

In his welcome address, the Army Chief Transformation and Innovation, Major General Olusegun Abai said the purpose of the Seminar was to enlighten troops of the 7 Division on ” The Nigerian Army of lessons learned , process/ feedback Mechanism”.

” The theme of the seminar is inline with the Chief of Army Staff command philosophy.

This theme is also aptly captured the desire of the Nigerian Army to rejig the fighting skills of it’s personnel.

This seminar, therefore, was organized to enhance knowledge on how to extract, coliate and analyse lessons in order to avoid the mistakes of the past, whilst enhancing operational outcomes , especially in the Northeast theater of Operation”, Major General Abai said.

Major General Abai also said, ” It is aimed at improving the psychology and behaviour of troops against the backdrop of operational challenges.

