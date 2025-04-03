Abia govt to commission five roads ,  warns traditional rulers against harbouring criminals

STEVE UNEGBU, Umuahia

The Abia State Government has disclosed that 5 newly completed road projects under its direct labour initiative will soon be commissioned.

The Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu stated this while briefing Journalists on the outcome of this week’s State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Alex Otti.

He said the roads include the repairs on the 19.5 kilometres Umuahia -Bende road, phase 1 and 2, the maintenance work on the 1.76 kilometres Igbere junction to Onu roundabout.

Others, according to the Commissioner, are the reconstruction of the 2.5 kilometres Umuokogbuo road, the rehabilitation of the 8.3 Isieketa -Obikabia road Isiala ngwa South LGA and the Obehie -Ezendioma road Ukwa West LGA .

The Commissioner further said that based on a report by the State Ministry of Works, the 19.5 km Umuahia-Bende road has outlived it’s useful life and it’s no more economical to continue to maintain the road. The road has therefore been recommended for total reconstruction. Unfortunately, the road is a federal road and there will be necessary interactions between the state government and federal authorities over the road going forward.

Prince Kanu also announced that the Umuahia Urban renewal project meant to turn Umuahia into a modern city is progressing well as the reconstruction and expansion work along Library Avenue and Akanu Ibiam road down to FMC junction would soon be ready for commissioning.

He also said that other projects in the capital city including the bus terminal and bus shelters at strategic places are progressing and would be completed soon.

“The Umuahia Urban Renewal Project is progressing very well. It is a project that is meant to turn Umuahia into a modern city.

“Quite a lot of work is ongoing across the state capital. It is all part of the effort to turn Umuahia into a beautiful modern city through changes in the look and feel of the city.

“The road and junction improvement works are progressing well. For the bus terminal project, I don’t know those of us who have been able to pass through there recently to have a look at what’s going on there,” Prince Kanu stated.

The Information Commissioner equally announced that the registration of all commercial vehicles operating in the state is still ongoing and encouraged those yet to comply with the initiative to do so as the government would soon commence strict enforcement of the directives.

He used the forum to announce the release of a prominent business man who was kidnapped in Ukwa East few weeks ago, disclosed that the state government has warned traditional rulers against harbouring criminals in their communities.

He cautioned town union leaders to be vigilant and report all cases of suspicious movements involving criminal elements to security agents.

“As is usual with security matters, I may not want to go into details of what happened to the businessman, but the state government is advising Abians to remain vigilant. Town unions and traditional rulers must be alive to their duties of keeping watch over their domains.

“The state government is frowning seriously at this and the warning is that if you are caught in the act of harbouring criminals, you will be treated as one.

“Of course, let me reiterate the old cliche that when you see something, you say something. We have to even go further to say that when you see something, take action by making discreet reports to the security agencies,” Kanu said.

He added that the state government would through security agencies start beaming its lights on all traditional rulers to ascertain those who harbour criminals in their domains, warning that any of such traditional rulers found culpable would be treated as one.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Mr Ferdinand Ekeoma, the GM Umuahia Capital Development Authority UCDA Mr Kingsley Agomoh and the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor Mr. Ukoha Njoku Ukoha were part of the briefing.

