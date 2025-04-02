Wike  approves 7-year residency training for 34 doctors in Abuja

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr Nyesom Wike has approved the employment of 34 resident doctors for a seven-year residency training program.

In a press statement issued to Daily Champion, stating that the move aims to enhance healthcare delivery in the FCT.

The 34 medical doctors, who are the first batch of 60 medical residency trainees, will be spread across eight faculties/specialties in FCTA Hospitals. The specialties include:Psychiatry Department-5 doctors,Internal Medicine- 4 doctors,General Surgery-1 doctor,

Anesthesiology-1 doctor,Family Medicine8 doctors,Ophthalmology- 6 doctors and Obstetrics and Gynaecology-9 doctors.

According to the statement, this is the first time resident doctors have been employed outside of the Health Management Board, providing more opportunities for doctors and bringing in more competent hands to enhance healthcare delivery in the FCT.

The release also states that the FCTA Civil Service Commission will soon commence the recruitment process for the remaining 26 resident doctors, which will include:

Psychiatry Department- 1 doctor,

Internal Medicine- 4 doctors,

General Surgery- 8 doctors,

Anesthesiology-5 doctors and

Paediatrics- 8 doctors.

This development is expected to strengthen the healthcare system in the FCT.