Who is Bashir Bayo Ojulari, the New NNPC Group CEO

Energy

UGO AMADI

Bayo Bashir Ojulari, the newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC), is a seasoned Nigerian engineer with expertise in petroleum, process, and production engineering.

 

Before his new appointment, He was Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Renaissance Africa Energy Company. His Renaissance recently led a consortium of indigenous energy firms in the landmark acquisition of the entire equity holding in the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC), worth $2.4 billion.

 

He began his career as the first Nigerian process engineer at Elf Aquitaine before joining Shell Petroleum Development Company in 1991.

A native of Kwara State, Ojulari served as the Managing Director of Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo) from 2015 to 2021.

An alumnus of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, (Mechanical Engineering 1985 – 1989) .

A fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, he was a member of the board of trustees of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE Nigeria Council) from 1998 to 1999.

Throughout his career, he has held managerial roles in Europe and the Middle East, specializing in petroleum engineering, process engineering, production engineering, and health and safety.

In November 2015, Ojulari was appointed Managing Director of SNEPCo and General Manager, Deepwater.

He also served on the board of Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), overseeing onshore and offshore petroleum engineering, technical integration of development, well engineering, and project engineering.

Apart from working in Nigeria, he worked in Europe and the Middle East in different capacities as a petroleum process and production engineer, strategic planner, field developer, and asset manager

