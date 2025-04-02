WAPCo empowers  164 Nigerian artisans, invests $750,000 annually

UGO AMADI

As part of efforts in empowering its host communities, the West African Gas Pipeline Company Ltd. (WAPCo) has committed over 750,000 dollars annually to train more than 164 artisans in Nigeria.

The General Manager, Corporate Affairs of WAPCo, Dr Isaac Adjei-Doku, made this announcement during the graduation ceremony of youth participants from operational areas in Ota, Ogun State, on Wednesday.

Adjei-Doku said that the company also provided start-up tools and scholarships to deserving students in Nigeria.

“Every year, we allocate no less than 750,000 dollars across the four countries we operate in and we’ve been doing this for over a decade.

“In Nigeria alone, WAPCo supports around 170 individuals annually through vocational training and scholarships across Ogun and Lagos states,” he said.

Adjei-Doku explained that while some equipment was not brought to the event in Ogun State due to logistical challenges, similar programmes were carried out in other regions, such as Badagry.

“Typically, each candidate receives support valued at no less than 600 dollars,” he added.

Adjei-Doku emphasised WAPCo’s ongoing investment in the communities where their pipeline passes.

The general manager said that this includes funding educational initiatives like building schools and hospitals, as well as transitioning to livelihood programmes aimed at directly empowering local populations.

He said that the company introduced the Livelihood Programme to identify talented but disadvantaged individuals within their communities, offering scholarships and vocational training through the Community Youth Employment Scheme (CYES).

The spokesperson said that this scheme, which is being celebrated today, focuses on providing the skills needed to start businesses and create lasting opportunities.

Adjei-Doku highlighted Nigeria as the company’s largest community, with 56 communities located along the pipeline.

“We feel it’s our responsibility to give back to the communities that allow us to operate here.

“The company’s efforts align with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, as they prioritise social investment and community empowerment.

“Upon completing their training, beneficiaries receive tools to start their own businesses, helping to lift themselves and others out of poverty.

“WAPCo ensures follow-up support for those who have benefited from their programmes, fostering long-term success,” he added.

He said that over the years, WAPCo had built strong, incident-free relationships with the communities along their pipeline, spanning more than 20 years.

During the ceremony in Ota, the General Manager of Corporate Affairs also noted the significant funding allocated to scholarships and CYES, aimed at supporting students and young entrepreneurs in their journey toward higher education and self-sufficiency.

The local leadership expressed their gratitude to WAPCo for its contributions.

Oba Abdul Azeez Akinde, the Oloja Ekun of Igbesa Land, commended the company for its positive impact on the community, vowing to ensure the protection of the pipeline.

He urged the youth to wisely use the tools they received to empower themselves and their communities.

Similarly, Oba Abdul-Wasiu Ogungbayi, the Onitetiku of Owode, Ota, called for monitoring of the beneficiaries, ensuring they make the most of the opportunities provided to them.

One of the beneficiaries, Adeyemi Oluwagbenga, expressed their appreciation for WAPCo’s vocational training initiatives, which, along with the provision of tools, offer a pathway to economic independence and serve as a model for others in their communities.

The ceremony featured the distribution of various tools, including ovens, refrigerators, freezers, building materials, sewing machines and catering equipment, empowering the graduates to begin their entrepreneurial journeys