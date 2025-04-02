Sallah: Drama as Sen Natasha defies govt, police rally ban, flies helicopter into Kogi

.’l ‘m breaking no law’

.Urges Nigerians to hold Akpabio, Gov Ododo, Bello responsible if anything happens to her

.Alleged threat to your life baseless, attempt to manipulate public sentiment –Kogi govt

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan today received a rousing homecoming from her supporters and residents of the Ihima community of Kogi despite the state government’s ban on rallies and processions.

As early as 8am, her supporters from the five local government areas of Kogi Central Senatorial District that Akpoti-Uduaghan represents gathered at the Ihima community of the Okehi Local Government Area (LGA) to welcome the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker, reports Channels TV.

Several local musicians took turns entertaining the people who attended the celebration while they awaited the arrival of the female lawmaker

It did not, however, take long before the embattled senator arrived at the place in a white helicopter, eliciting cheers and applause from her teeming supporters.

“Yesterday, we heard on the news that rallies and gatherings will not be allowed, that roads will be blocked, and convoys leading into the state will not be allowed. I knew that we were the targets. But then I said, this is not political season, this is not campaign time,” the lawmaker said.

“We are not having a rally. This is just me, the Senator representing Kogi Central, coming down to her people to celebrate this festive time – the Sallah with you, and there is nothing wrong with that. I am breaking no law. This is Nigeria. We have the right to be free, to express our choice in gatherings and celebrations.”

Meanwhile, The lawmaker representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, on Tuesday, urged Nigerians to hold Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Kogi State Governor Ahmed Ododo and his predecessor, Yahaya Bello, responsible if she and her supporters are attacked.

Akpoti-Uduaghan raised the alarm in a post via her official Facebook.

She said, “My dear people of Kogi Central, I look forward to our peaceful Sallah celebrations today.

“However, should we be met with or infiltrated by violence, Nigerians should hold Gov Òdodo, Yahaya Bello & SP Godswill Akpabio wholly responsible.”

Her warning comes a few hours after she vowed in a statement to go ahead with her scheduled visit to her constituency for the Eid-el-Fìtr break and the rally planned for her homecoming.

The senator also urged her supporters to disregard speculations making the round that she has cancelled her scheduled visit.

While stating that she has a statutory function in her capacity as the lawmaker representing her constituents, the embattled senator encouraged her supporters to troop out en masse to celebrate the Eid-el-Fitr with her.

On Monday, the Kogi State Government banned rallies and public gatherings in the state over ‘security reports’.

The government also stopped fishing and other activities, arguing that they recently resulted in the loss of two lives in Kasemiya, Katubo and Umozu Ette, all in Kogi Local Government Area in Kogi West.

The Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo said the move was to prevent any form of security breach that might destabilise the state.

Similarly, the Kogi Police Command warned Akpoti-Uduagan to cancel her planned Sallah rally.

Kogi State Commissioner of Police, Miller Dantawaye stated that the planned gathering goes against the state government’s recent ban on political gatherings, which was announced on Monday.

Meanwhile, videos of the purported rally for the homecoming of the senator have started making the rounds on social media.

As of the time of filing this story, one of the Kogi senators named, Bashir Haroon, shared a live feed showing hundreds of Akpoti-Uduaghan’s supporters, comprising mainly women singing and drumming in anticipation of her return.

The Kogi State Government on Tuesday described the allegations by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Udughan, on threat to her life as baseless and an attempt to manipulate public sentiment.

The state government has also called on security agencies to take note of her reckless utterances and inflammatory actions

Recall that Natasha in her verified Facebook Page, early hours of Tuesday claimed that Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo, former Governor Yahaya Bello, and the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio should be held responsible if anything happens to her.

But in a swift reaction to that, the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Femi Fanwo, in a press statement, called on the security agencies to take note of her reckless utterances and inflammatory actions that pose a serious threat to peace and stability in the state.

According to hin, she should be held accountable for her blatant attempts to incite violence and cause unnecessary tension.

The statement reads, “The attention of the Kogi State Government has been drawn to the reckless, malicious, and utterly false allegations made by the suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan in her verified Facebook Page, in which she claims that Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo, former Governor Yahaya Bello, and the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio should be held responsible if anything happens to her.

“This is yet another desperate and calculated attempt by an incurable liar and serial manipulator to mislead the public, incite unrest, and present herself as a victim after deliberately violating the ban on political gatherings imposed by the State Government to maintain law and order.

“Her statement exposed her plans to use her visit to stir trouble and violence in Kogi Central Senatorial District. We will not allow any part of the state to go up in flames nor permit killing of innocent souls by the actions of the suspended Senator.

“Although she has since deleted the post after realizing what the lie would cost her, we have a screenshot of it which was saved before she deleted the post. Her actions since the early hours of today have confirmed the authenticity of the security report that certain elements were planning to foment trouble in Kogi Central.

“Let it be categorically stated that Governor Ododo absolutely has no interest in the political theatrics of the suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan. Her baseless allegations are nothing but a feeble attempt to stir unnecessary controversy and cover up her blatant disregard for the law. She has once again proven that she has no respect for rules and the laws.

“Suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan has consistently demonstrated a pattern of lawlessness, using lies and deceit as her tools of political engagement. The recent disturbances in Kogi State, orchestrated by her defiance of the state’s security directives, have further confirmed her status as a security threat to the people of the state.

“She deliberately violated the state government’s ban on political gatherings, which was put in place to prevent security breaches and maintain peace. Instead of respecting the law, she chose to incite chaos, disregarding the safety and stability of the state. When confronted with the consequences of her actions, she resorted to her usual tactics of playing the victim and fabricating baseless accusations against respected leaders of the state and the nation.

“The people of Kogi State and Nigerians at large should see through her deceptive ploys and reject her attempt to manipulate public perception with outright lies. Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan is not a victim; she is an instigator of disorder who thrives on spreading falsehoods to gain public sympathy.

“The Kogi State Government will not be blackmailed or intimidated by the antics of a desperate politician who has built her political career on falsehoods. We remain committed to upholding law and order and will take all necessary steps to ensure that no individual, no matter how highly placed, is allowed to breach public peace with impunity. The building tension and cloud of violence hanging on Kogi Central wouldn’t have been necessary if Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan had complied with the position of the state government and cooperated with security agencies. She would be held responsible if her actions result in any violence in Kogi Central or any part of the state.

“Let it be clear that the security of every citizen in Kogi State, including that of Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan, remains a priority. However, the government will not tolerate anyone deliberately provoking crises and then crying wolf when confronted with the consequences of his or her actions.

“Kogi State remains a peaceful state under the leadership of the Chief Servant of Kogi State, His Excellency Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, and we will not allow anyone, regardless of his or her status, to derail our commitment to peace, security, and progress.”

