April 2, 2025
Trending now

RT Hon Benjamin Okezie Kalu felicitates Bola Ahmed Tinubu on  73rd birthday

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, APRIL 2 2025

Ponzi scheme operators risk 10-year jail, N20m fine –SEC

Who is Bashir Bayo Ojulari, the New NNPC Group CEO

LASG, LIFC council seek investors’ support for Lagos Int’l Financial Centre

Tinubu sacks NNPC Ltd Board, Akinyelure, Kyari, others

Ebonyi: How Gov Nwifuru arrested 6 commissioners, council chairman over alleged sabotage

How Nigeria can maximize $500m fresh W/Bank loan–LCCI

Controversy as Edo guber tribunal “judgement” circulates online

FG revokes houses allocated to NHP subscribers for non compliance with payment…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

RT Hon Benjamin Okezie Kalu felicitates Bola Ahmed Tinubu on  73rd birthday

by Peter Anayo0107

L-R…Deputy speaker of the House of Representatives RT Hon Benjamin Okezie Kalu, right, congratulates President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his 73rd birthday Celebration, asks God to guide him and also give him Solomon’s wisdom to rule Nigeria.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Business Integrity: BoI inducts Techno Oil, May & Baker, Emzor, others into hall of fame

Peter Anayo

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, December 12, 2024

Editor

Annie Okonkwo Foundation ,1 year Memorial of Senator Clement Annie OKonkwo, held in Lagos

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO