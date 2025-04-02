April 2, 2025
Trending now

My Administration Not Against Rallies – Gov Diri

Bassambiri peace panel submits interim report to Bayelsa exco

PalmPay Unveils New Debit Card in Partnership with Verve, Marks Its Evolution…

Remita Unveils Landmark Report on AI in Nigeria’s Fintech Sector

Wike  approves 7-year residency training for 34 doctors in Abuja

President Tinubu embarks on working visit to Paris

DSS arrests two key suspects in killing of 16 Northerners in Edo…

Gov AbdulRazaq congratulates new NNPCL Chief Ojulari, commends President Tinubu for ‘another…

RT Hon Benjamin Okezie Kalu felicitates Bola Ahmed Tinubu on  73rd birthday

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, APRIL 2 2025

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

President Tinubu embarks on working visit to Paris

by Peter Anayo089

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart for Paris, France, today on a short working visit.

 

During the visit, the President will appraise his administration’s mid-term performance and assess key milestones.

 

This was made known to the news media by the president’s special adviser on Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga.

 

The president will also use the retreat to review the progress of ongoing reforms and engage in strategic planning ahead of his administration’s second anniversary.

 

This period of reflection will inform plans to deepen ongoing reforms and accelerate national development priorities in the coming year.

 

Recent economic strides reinforce the President’s commitment to these efforts, as evidenced by the Central Bank of Nigeria reporting a significant increase in net foreign exchange reserves to $23.11 billion—a testament to the administration’s fiscal reforms since 2023 when net reserves were $3.99 billion.

 

While away, President Tinubu will remain fully engaged with his team and continue to oversee governance activities.

 

He will return to Nigeria in about a fortnight.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

FG advocates sustainable power solutions for hospitals, inaugurates national dialogue implementation committee

Peter Anayo

Gov Aiyedatiwa sworn in, pardons 43 convicts, commutes 15 death sentences to prison terms

Peter Anayo

Tax Reform: Withdraw your threats to Tinubu now, Presidency tells Bauchi Gov

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO