Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists commends Tinubu on new NNPC board appointment

The Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) wishes to express its profound appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the recent appointment of a new Board and Management Team for the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

We commend the President for taking this bold step towards repositioning the oil and gas industry for greater efficiency, transparency, and profitability. The appointment of Bayo Bashir Ojulari as the new Group CEO, alongside Ahmadu Musa Kida as Non-Executive Chairman, is a testament to the President’s commitment to excellence and his desire to drive growth in the sector.

NAPE is delighted to observe that the newly appointed board comprises seasoned professionals, including Austin Avuru, a former President of NAPE who has held esteemed top management positions within the oil and gas industry.

The new board’s mandate to enhance operational efficiency, restore investor confidence, and increase commercial viability aligns with NAPE’s goals and aspirations for the industry. We are confident that the new team will bring the necessary expertise and experience to drive the oil and gas sector forward.

We also applaud the President’s efforts to ensure that the new board reflects the country’s geopolitical zones, promoting inclusivity and representation. This move demonstrates the President’s commitment to fairness, equity, and national unity.

Once again, NAPE commends President Tinubu for this laudable achievement and pledges its support for the new NNPC Board and Management Team. We look forward to collaborating with them to achieve the desired growth and development in the oil and gas sector.