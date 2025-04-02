Mele Kyari will always be remembered

UGO AMADI

The immediate past, Group Chief Executive Office, GCEO, of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited , Mallam Mele Kyari ,an experienced leader and administrator is one man who has demonstrated a great capacity to lead men where they ought to be and shown that nothing is so conclusively proves a man’s ability to lead others as what he does from day to day to lead himself.

As one of the longest serving Chief executives of the national oil company, Kyari will always be remembered for the strategic reforms, he carried out in the company and the energy sector in general.

Interestingly few years down the line of his assumption as the 19th GCEO of the State owned company, Kyari drove transformational innovation, transparency and accountability in the nation’s oil and gas space

No wonder, under his leadership NNPC won the NOG “Transformative Leadership Award” at 2021 Nigeria oil and gas conference, For playing vital role in the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB). Also , he won “The Sun Man of the Year Award” in 2020 and 2022 , Only this year 2025, He won the 2024 New Telegraph Man of the Year Award, Energy Times Man of the year and Champion Man of the year

The degree of this great man is seen in terms of the forte and strength of his leadership commitments, the validity of his friendships, the genuineness of his purpose, the inaudible bravery of his convictions, his capacity to lead and his willingness to endure in order to achieve success and put the nation in the prosperity trajectory.

It is on this note that President Tinubu , paid a glowing appreciation to the old board members for their dedicated service to NNPC Limited, particularly their efforts in rehabilitating the old Port Harcourt and Warri refineries, which enabled them to resume petroleum product production after prolonged shutdowns. He , however, wished them well in their future endeavours.

Loathe him with every fibre in your vein, treasure him with every air you breathe or be droopy to his style, philosophy and essence, Mele Kyari is a man you could say has made reasonable and quantum impact in the nation’s oil and gas sector.

He is clearly one of the GMD’s that has distinguished himself not only as a dynamic business administrator, innovative manager, technocrat , transparent and accountability advocate but shown great dexterity in his leadership style.

Stakeholders where excited at the last Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES) in Abuja , where APO Executive Secretary declared that Kyari’s headship supported greatly in the contribution of Africa Energy bank .

As a matter of fact ,he has always stated that he is not a perfect man and he doesn’t claim to be one , but he has led the national company to the best of his ability.

Today, stakeholders are seriously looking up to seeing a vibrant and more robust operation that will enhance efficiency, increase productivity and ensure sterile and veritable regulation of the oil and gas sector bearing in mind the attending challenges. He believes that the new board will take the company to its promised land

It would be recalled that the man Kyari has not disappointed, that he is indeed a reform-minded technocrat, who is committed to the emergence of an open, transparent and accountable industry based on international best practice, principles and standards.

Interestingly, , a look at his actions and strides vis-à-vis the key objectives he set out for himself at his inauguration would give a clear picture of his achievements in the last few years before his bowing out of the company.

In the Upstream sector

It will interest you to note that one of the goals the GCEO set at his inauguration was to increase the national crude oil reserves to 40billion barrels. To achieve that goal, the he galvanized NNPC to rev up exploration work in the inland basins with the drilling of the Kolmani River II Well culminating in oil find in commercial quantity in the Upper Benue Trough. The drilling of Kolmani River III Well is ongoing with very high prospect of oil find. Seismic data collection is ongoing in the Bida and Sokoto Basins. Plans are also afoot to re-launch the exploration work in the Chad Basin. All these are geared towards boosting the nation’s crude oil reserves to meet the 40billion barrels target.

Also, another goal set by Mallam Kyari is to boost the nation’s oil production to 3million barrels per day. To achieve that target, he immediately set about resolving disputes around a number of oil blocks that had led to production shut-in. A case in point is the resolution of the dispute involving Shell and Belema Oil that shut in over 30,000barrels per day production in OML 25. That dispute was effectively resolved to restore production in the oil block.

In continuance of the goal of boosting the nation’s crude oil production, the Mallam Kyari-led management has secured a number of alternative funding facilities for the NPDC and some of the Joint Ventures to facilitate further development of assets. These include: the N875.75m NPDC OML 65 Alternative Funding and Technical Services package with CMES-OMS Petroleum Development Company, the $3.15bn Alternative Financing Package with Sterling Exploration and Energy Production Company Limited (SEEPCO) and other partners for the development of NPDC’s OML 13. First oil of about 7,900bpd was achieved from the project on 1st April, 2020, while production is expected to peak at 94,000bpd of oil and 542mmscfd of gas within four years.

On Nation’s Gas Development

NNPC has focused heavily on the gas sector in keeping with the aspiration of the administration to diversify the economy by transforming the nation into a gas driven economy. In this regard, NNPC drove and achieved the Final Investment Decision on the NLNG Train 7 Project in December 2019. The project was on the drawing board for over 10 years. The project is expected to generate over $20billion of revenue to the Government over the project’s lifecycle, 10,000 direct and 40,000 indirect jobs.

The Corporation followed that feat up in May 2020, at the heat of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the signing of the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract of the NLNG Train-7 project. The contract was signed with the SCD JV Consortium comprising affiliates of Saipem, Chiyoda and Daewoo. The execution of the EPC contract signals the effective commencement of the detailed design and construction phase of the multi-billion dollar project which, on completion, is expected to raise the NLNG production capacity by 35 per cent from the current 22 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 30 MTPA.

On 15th June, 2021, the ground-breaking ceremony of the NLNG Train 7 Project was conducted signaling the commencement of construction work on the project.

NNPC under his able leadership have also successfully flagged-off the construction of the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) gas pipeline project on 30th June, 2020. The project which has been described by the President as a game-changer is an integral part of the Trans-Nigeria Gas Pipeline (TNGP) with a capacity to transport about 2.2billion cubic feet of gas per day. The infrastructure designed to feed gas into the AKK – the Escravos Lagos Pipeline System II (ELPS II) and Oben-Obiafu-Obrikom (OB3) gas pipeline are also being aggressively executed and expanded to increase delivery capacity from 1.5BCF/D to over 3.5BCF/D. The ELPS II has reached 96.34 per cent completion.

Mallam Kyari also led the Corporation to achieve a $300million reduction in the cost of the AKK Gas Pipeline contract via contract renegotiation from the initial $2.8billion. Additional major stride in the gas sector was witnessed in late 2020 with the commissioning of the Oredo Integrated Gas Handling Facility (IGHF) and the Liquefied Petroleum Gas Storage and Dispensing Unit. The facilities are wholly owned and constructed by the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) to address domestic gas supply challenges. The facilities currently deliver over 200 million standard cubic feet of dry gas per day and 330 metric tonnes of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (cooking gas) which is equivalent of 16 units of 20tonnes LPG trucks per day into the domestic market.

In order to provide an alternative to Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) as the sole automotive fuel and reduce the huge importation bill of the product, the GCEO led NNPC to key into the Year /Decade of Gas initiative spearheaded by the Honorable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources to launch the Autogas initiative. It executed a JV agreement with NIPCO to help in the marketing and distribution of the product to get as many Nigerians as possible to migrate to the use of gas as automotive fuel.

Mallam Kyari heralded 2021 with a significant step in the direction of bringing the proposed Brass Gas Hub into reality. He led NNPC to take the Final Investment Decision (FID) with the Brass Fertilizer and Petrochemical Company for the $3.6bn Brass Methanol Plant in Odioma, Bayelsa State.

On 22 April, 2021, NNPC executed a Gas Development Agreement (GDA) for the Oil Mining Lease (OML) 143 with its partner, Sterling Oil Exploration and Production Company (SEEPCO). The project will boost the nation’s gas production by 1.2trillion cubic feet (tcf).

The Corporation also secured the United State Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) Grant and commenced the upgrade of 1350MW Abuja IPP project development to World Bank Standard for bankability.

In the Downstream

NNPC’s Downstream operation is also experiencing the Mallam Kyari’s Midas touch with the introduction of Operation White which has helped in streamlining petroleum products importation, supply and distribution across the country.As the sole importer of petroleum products in the country, NNPC has succeeded in keeping the nation well supplied. NNPC has emplaced a stable fuel supply system to guarantee zero fuel queues throughout the country in the last two years of Kyari.

The Corporation under him is in the process of strengthening the products distribution system by revamping the pipeline network through a Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) model whose process is already at an advanced stage. The vision of revamping the pipelines is in tandem with the Refineries Rehabilitation Project to ensure that products evacuation facilities are in top shape to support the operations of the refineries post-rehabilitation in 2023.

Keen on boosting petroleum products supply and distribution in riverine areas of the Niger Delta, Mallam Mele Kyari led NNPC to sign an agreement with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and Zed Energy for the construction of the N10.5bn Brass Petroleum Products Terminal.

Kyari also spearheaded the creation of an alternative energy source for Nigeria, with the promotion of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), providing a cleaner and cost-effective solution for Nigerians amid rising global energy costs.

Moreover, his strategic move to secure a $1 billion loan using NNPC’s crude to support the Dangote Refinery during liquidity challenges played a pivotal role in realizing the first private refinery in Nigeria. This effort underscores his commitment to public-private partnerships that benefit the entire nation.

In a historic feat, Kyari led NNPC to declare profit for the first time in decades, marking a financial turnaround in the company’s history. In fact, NNPC has already exceeded its profit projections for 2024—a testament to the robust reforms he has championed.

He facilitated the $3 billion Gazelle loan, helping stabilize the federation during a critical foreign exchange crisis.

Refineries Rehabilitation

This is another goal that the GMD set for his management at inauguration in 2019 was the rehabilitation of the refineries. Mallam Kyari has made good on that promise by driving the rehabilitation project to an advanced level. On 6th April, 2021, he led NNPC to sign the $1.5bn Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) Contract Agreement with Tecnimont SpA, for the complete rehabilitation of Port Harcourt Refinery. On 7th May, 2021, the GMD led NNPC and the contractor, Tecnimont S.p.A., to flag off construction work on the Port Harcourt Refinery rehabilitation project.

First, his successful efforts to revive the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC)—a task that eluded several predecessors—mark a major milestone. This achievement signals a turning point for Nigeria’s quest for energy self-sufficiency.

Transparency

One of the issues Mallam Kyari spoke passionately about during his inauguration was Transparency and Accountability. He emphasized that transparency and accountability would be the cardinal pillars of his management. He promptly followed up his inaugural pronouncement with the launch of his management’s strategic objectives two weeks later. He christened it as Transparency, Accountability and Performance Excellence (TAPE). Since then, he has walked the transparency and accountability talk by opening up the books of the Corporation the way no other management before his has done. The key accomplishments in this regard include:

The publication of the 2018 and 2019 Audited Financial Statements of the Corporation and its 19 subsidiaries registered under the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 1990 as amended alongside that of the National Petroleum Investment and Management Services (NAPIMS) to provide clarity on Joint Venture finances. The AFS were published in the Corporation’s website for all interested parties to access and scrutinize. This is the first time the Corporation’s AFS were made public in such a manner.

A major revelation in the Audited Financial Statements of the two years so far published is the 99.7% reduction of the Corporation’s loss profile from ₦803bn in 2018 to ₦1.7bn in 2019. Following this trajectory, the Corporation is likely to declare profit in the 2020 AFS which is billed to be released soon.

The Mallam Kyari-led management also sustained the Publication of the Corporation’s Monthly Financial & Operations Reports (MFOR) in line with the TAPE vision. NNPC remains the only national oil company that publishes its financial and operations reports monthly globally.

The GCEO also led the Corporation to enlist with the Global Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative as an EITI Supporting Company which mandates places NNPC in the group of over 65 extractive companies, state owned enterprises that commit to observing transparency and accountability standards defined by EITI.

Another key achievement of the NNPC under the leadership of Mallam Kyari on the transparency terrain is the successful completion of a controversy-free recruitment exercise for 1,000 young graduate trainees to rejuvenate the Corporation’s talent mix.

Stakeholders Engagement

Mallam Kyari also promised at his inauguration to upscale engagement with stakeholders to ensure that stakeholders are carried along in the Corporation’s operations. He has kept faith with this pledge by devoting time to honour invitations from the relevant committees of the National Assembly, holding periodic engagement sessions with critical stakeholders including the media.

Following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020, the Group Managing Director quickly realized the vulnerable position of Nigeria with regard to condition of the existing healthcare system in the country. He rallied players in all the sectors of the oil and gas industry to raise over N21bn to support the fight against the spread of the disease in the country

Obviously, Mallam Mele Kyari stands high as a real global and Nigerian from the North. His love for Allah and humanity is highly contagious, it stands him out as an outstanding Nigerian public sector leader and nationalist. As he bows out , he is undoubtably one leader who cannot easily be forgotten for his various achievements in the energy sector.