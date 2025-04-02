Insecurity: Army declares total war on bandits as COAS orders troops to wipe out Boko Haram terrorists

…Benue youths protest killings by herdsmen

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt General Olafemi Oluyede has charged troops of the Northeast Operation Hadin Kai to continue to work hard to completely decimate the remnant of Boko Haram in the Northeast.

General Olafemi Oluyede who made the call yesterday at the Maimalari cantonment, Maiduguri in his Sallah message to the troops, said,

” As we celebrate today, I charge officers and soldiers to remain steadfast and committed to our mission. Let us continue to work together to ensure the safety and security of our nation, protecting all key national assets and civil populace”.

General Oluyede said ” I want to take a moment to acknowledge the tremendous effort and sacrifices made by each and every one of you in the fight against insurgency. Your bravery, resilience, and commitment to our great nation are truly inspiring.

Also as we gathered today to celebrate the end of Ramadan, let me express my gratitude to the Special Guest of Honour, the government and the good people of Borno State who have taken time out of their busy schedules to join us.

Your presence is a testament to the love we share with our gallant troops in the field. We implore you to develop and sustain community resilience in the fight against insurgency in order to facilitate the return to normalcy.”

Represented by the General Officer . Commanding (GOC,) 7 Division , Major General Abubakar Haruna, he said ” I also want to acknowledge the collaboration and support we have received from other security agencies and civil organizations.

Your contributions have been invaluable, and we look forward to continuing our partnership in the fight against insurgency..”

” I am honoured to stand before you today to celebrate the joyous occasion of Eid-El-Fitr, marking the end of the Holy Month of Ramadan in which fasting and prayers were earnestly observed by our Muslim colleagues. The period also witnessed efforts by all to reflect and spur spiritual growth among us. As we welcome you to celebrate this blessed day,, the COAS Said .

He commended the Borno State Government, for her support, and assured to continue to collaborate towards ending the activities of the insurgence within the state and North East in general..

” As we celebrate, let us not forget the fallen heroes who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in the service of our nation.

Let us remember their families and loved ones, who continue to bear the burden of their loss. We honor their memories and sacrifices, and we remain committed to the mission they fought for.

May Allah accept their sacrifices and grant them eternal peace.”, he added.

He Said ” to our families, I want to express my gratitude for your unwavering support and understanding.

Your sacrifices have not gone unnoticed, and we are grateful for your love and encouragement. As we celebrate Eid-El-Fitr, let us remember the values of compassion, kindness, and generosity that define this joyous occasion.

Let us extend our hands in friendship and solidarity to our fellow Nigerians, regardless of their background or faith.”

Earlier, the theater Commander Northeast Operation Hadin Kai, Major General Wahidi Shuabu urged the troops, at the troop frontline to continue to work hard to ensure the unity and stability of the nation.

The theater Command represented by the Deputy theater Commander, Brigadier General, Anthony Okpodu said ,” To our indefatigable and amiable Chief of Army Staff, we admire your determination and leadership in driving our efforts to protect our nation and its people.

Your vision and guidance have been instrumental to our operational successes, and we are grateful for your unwavering support.”

The theater Commander said ” Your presence underscores your leadership determination to move the Nigerian Army forward to deal with and stamp out insurgency that has bedeviled the NE especially Borno State.”

