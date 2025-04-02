Gov AbdulRazaq congratulates new NNPCL Chief Ojulari, commends President Tinubu for ‘another honour’

GBENGA OLARINOYE, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has expressed his happiness and joy over the appointment of Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari, a distinguished Kwaran and a big shot in the oil sector, as the new NNPCL Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO).

Governor AbdulRazaq calls the appointment another big deal for Kwara and its people, coming a few days after the President graciously named Senator Ibrahim Yahya Oloriegbe the chairman of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), a critical lever upon which the country’s health sector rests.

The Governor congratulated Engr. Ojulari on the appointment, expressing his confidence in the capacity of the appointee to deliver on the mandate of the President.

“On behalf of the people and government of Kwara State, I express our profound appreciation to the President for these A-list appointments. We are very proud to be an integral part of the President’s team,” the Governor said in a statement on Wednesday morning.

“Our prayers, best wishes, and support are with the new appointees and those before them.

With stakeholders rallying behind Engr. Ojulari, we are confident that he will take the oil sector to greater heights. We pray that the tenure of Engr. Ojulari and his team record unprecedented success for the country’s oil sector.”

