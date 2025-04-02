FG revokes houses allocated to NHP subscribers for non compliance with payment terms

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

The Federal Government has announced the revocation of the Offer of Provisional Allocation of Houses under the National Housing Programme (NHP) for all recipients who failed to make full and outright payment within the stipulated period of 90-days, and the additional eight-weeks grace, granted.

It said the decision aligns with the terms and conditions outlined in Paragraph 2 of the Provisional Offer of Allocation Letter issued to beneficiaries, reinforcing the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development’s commitment to ensuring transparency, compliance, and efficient management of the National Housing Programme.

The statement signed by Salisu, Badamasi Haiba, Director of Press and Public Relations of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, said the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Shuaib Muhammad Belgore, emphasized that the revocation strictly applies to those who did not fulfill the payment requirements within the designated timeframe.

Haiba’s statement further clarified that all beneficiaries who successfully completed their payments on or before February 28, 2025, remain unaffected by this action, advising that they should come to the Ministry to collect their Letters of Allocation and proceed to take possession of the Houses immediately.

For ease of reference and public accountability, the statement said the full list of individuals whose Provisional Offer of Allocation has been revoked is now available on the Ministry’s official website https://fmhud.gov.ng and will also be published in some national dailies in the first week of April, 2025.

According to the statement, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development remains dedicated to providing accessible and affordable housing to Nigerians, and this measure is part of ongoing efforts to streamline the housing allocation process for greater efficiency and fairness.

It said affected individuals and members of the public are advised to visit the website of the Ministry, check the list in the selected newspapers or contact the Director, Public Buildings and Housing Development of the Ministry, Room A221 at the Ministry’s Headquarters, Mabushi, Abuja.

