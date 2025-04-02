EDO MASSACRE: IS NIGERIA ABOUT TO EXPLODE?

By Ben AHANONU

Again, Nigeria is standing at the crossroads; in fact, on the edge of a precipice. Is the country about to explode? Tempers are rising, many are very angry, some are shouting blue murder, some are issuing threats, some are spreading falsehoods, others want instant justice, dark clouds hang forebodingly overhead, some are calling it karma, there are claims and counterclaims, some are indifferent, some are wailing and as usual, arrests have been made by the police in the aftermath of the Edo massacre and some of those arrested might be innocent citizens, who are unconnected with the heartless and condemnable killing of 16 people in Uromi, Edo State. To say the least; it is absolutely wrong for one to kill a fellow human being with the flimsiest of excuses, and unjustifiable reasons – it is wicked in the main and unconscionable before God Almighty.

I was utterly shocked and devastated when I learnt of the heinous incident.

According to local reports, the victims, were a group of Hausa “hunters,” reportedly travelling in what looks like Dangote Trucks from Port Harcourt to Kano for the Eid-al-Fitr celebration.

Reports also have it that 19 firearms were found in their possession, when they were intercepted by vigilantes, who were not satisfied with their excuse of being hunters and concluded that they were kidnappers.

Consequently, the “hunters” got brutally lynched in Udune Efandion, Uromi, Edo State, by community members.

The offensive graphic footage circulated on social media, showed victims being mercilessly beaten before they were set ablaze.

According to a retired Major-General from the area, the actions of the hunters contributed to the conflict with the local vigilante group.

The group attempted to search the vehicle, following a tip-off but when one of the “hunters” reportedly stabbed a vigilante member with a knife, the situation degenerated, leading to the violent response from the vigilantes.

While the atrocious act deserves unqualified condemnation and the perpetrators ought to be punished maximally, the remote and immediate causes of such inhumanity are glaring and should not be overlooked anymore by the authorities.

For quite some time, many communities in different parts of the country especially Southern Kaduna, Benue and Edo States and many areas in southern Nigeria have been bearing the brunt of unwarranted attacks and killings by people found to be far northerners.

Women have been raped on the farm, others kidnapped and killed even after heavy ransom had been paid.

The massacre of 40 innocent Nigerians at St Francis Catholic Church Owo, Ondo State on a Sunday morning in 2022 and the unresolved murder of Deborah Samuel in Sokoto, where no arrests were made to date are still fresh in our memories.

Equally, in November 2017, over 27 people were killed without qualms by Fulani terrorists in Safere and Kodomti Villages, located in Numan Local Government Area (LGA), of Adamawa State and most of the victims were women and children.

The inept, clueless and biased disposition of the authorities appear to have emboldened the criminals, murderers, kidnappers, terrorists and invaders.

A good example is the sentencing of an Adamawa farmer to death for defending himself against a Fulani terrorist that wanted to kill him, by the Supreme Court of Nigeria, which sparked national outrage and global condemnation.

You may recall that the Supreme Court of Nigeria on Friday, March 7, 2025, upheld the death sentence of Jackson, a Christian and a farmer in his 30s, for killing a Fulani herdsman, Ardo Bawuro, during a fight on his farmland about seven years ago.

It was reported that Jackson was working on his farm when a suspected herder, armed with knife, allegedly attempted to attack him. Jackson, acting in self-defence, managed to overpower the assailant, resulting in his

death.

Despite this, an Adamawa High Court sentenced Jackson to death in 2021.

The court ruled that Jackson had the opportunity to escape rather than stab his attacker, a decision that the Supreme Court upheld.

Doubtless, the decision is a dangerous precedent and stinking miscarriage of justice.

In my opinion, Jackson should not have been charged with murder. It was a clear case of self-defence, which should have been considered as manslaughter because the assailant stabbed him twice but Jackson managed to seize the knife and used it to defend himself, which ultimately led to the death of the attacker.

Of sacred importance is the fact that fair justice should be upheld in all cases, regardless of the suspect’s/victim’s tribal or religious background. Additionally, the government should not only apprehend those responsible for the Edo massacre but also investigate the root cause(s) of such incidents to prevent future occurrences.

While extrajudicial killing remains an insanity that exacerbates lawlessness, it could still occur when frustrated communities decide to take the law into their own hands due to the failure of the authorities to squarely address the lingering insecurity, kidnapping, raping and killing of innocent citizens by people identified as far northerners, just like it happened in Uromi, Edo State.

Why should the so-called hunters move freely with firearms from Kano to Port Harcourt, and vice versa without fear of apprehension by the police? Does it mean that the police are afraid of them? Are they permitted under the law to move from one part of the country to another with guns? Where in Rivers State are they hunting the animals when the north has large expanse of forests and bushes good for hunting of animals? If the alleged “hunters” were resident in Port Harcourt, why the need to travel to Kano with their guns?

What of the reported bundles of naira notes running into millions, found on them and suspected to be ransom payments from their victims, apart from dangerous weapons, including AK-47 assault rifles?

It has happened in Uromi but what is the guarantee that tomorrow it will not happen elsewhere?

I remember when the former Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha wanted to document northerners in the state for security purposes but it was met with angry condemnation by some prominent people from far northern Nigeria, who tagged it tribal profiling of northerners, and which was not the intention of Okorocha.

The other disturbing angle is the vicious and devilish attempt by some numbskulls to link the Igbos with what happened in far away Edo State.

Mentioning Igbos made it look like Igbos were involved in the matter and even if they were not involved they must suffer for what they have no hand in.

Those online agents of Satan, especially from South Western Nigeria, who are busy making posts with incitement undertones and in futile attempt to link Igbos with the Uromi Massacre should know that this is not 1966 – when the enemies of the Igbo nation changed (what was clearly a pan-Nigerian Military Coup with the goal of releasing late Chief Obafemi Awolowo from prison and installing him as the Prime Minister,) into an Igbo Coup but thank God for General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, who has boldly punctured the falsehood that caused the civil war, demonized Igbos and led to the death of millions of innocent Igbo people.

Certainly, such will never happen again.

I warn the purveyors of lies, who are clear enemies of not only the Igbos but also Nigeria to be prepared to face the consequences of their premeditated false allegations against the Igbos.

Under no circumstances should any Igbo be harassed, attacked, killed or maimed in any part of Nigeria because of what happened in Uromi, Edo State.

The law enforcement agencies should be on top of the situation by identifying, arresting and punishing those witches like human beings bent on causing serious problems in the country with their nefarious acts.

There is also need for strengthened law enforcement across the country to prevent further occurrences of such unspeakable mob violence. Those security agents at checkpoints should do thorough checking and stop taking bribes. Enough is enough.

Prince Ben AHANONU, is a public policy and public affairs analyst. You can reach him via: benahanonu@gmail.com