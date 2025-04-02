Edo Killings: NNPP Chieftain condemns jungle justice, calls for peaceful coexistence

.Commiserates with Gov Abba Yusuf, Kano People

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

A South West Chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo has condemned the killing of 16 Kano travellers, claimed to be hunters in Edo state.

The top politician declared that jungle justice is not in the interest of any civilised Nation as he also commiserated with the Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf and the people of Kano State generally over the killing.

Ajadi further said the dastardly act is uncalled for at this time in the history of our nation.

It could be recalled that there were reports that 16 northern travellers were killed by local vigilantes at Uromi in Edo State, while transiting from Port Harcourt in Rivers State to Kano State.

The victims were said to have been brutally killed by a vigilante group in Udune Efandion, a Uromi community in Esan North Local Government Area of Edo State.

Ajadi in a statement on Wednesday, described the development as a sad one but commiserated with Governor Abba Yusuf and the people of Kano on the death of the travellers, calling on God to repose their souls.

He also called for peaceful co-existence among people of the country, saying they should see themselves as brothers and sisters.

Ajadi said Nigeria should note the words of Nigeria National Anthem that states that though Nigeria is made up of different tongues but they stand in brotherhood.

He further warned Nigerians to desist from taking laws into their hands, saying even when they suspect anybody of criminal act, they should report to the nearest law enforcement agencies.

Ajadi said in the statement, “l commiserate with the Kano State Governor, His Excellency Alhaji Abba Yusuf and the people of Kano State generally on the death of 16 northern hunters who were brutally murdered in Uromi Edo State on their way to Kano from Port Harcourt for the Eid-el-fitr.

“The incident is regrettable and is uncalled for. We cannot do anything for the dead except to pray for the repose of their souls. The Almighty Allah will grant them Aljannah firdau.

“I urged Nigerians to live as one irrespective of tribe or religion. Our National Anthem emphasize unity and we must uphold those words of our National Anthem which says’ though tribes and tongues may differ in brotherhood we stand.

“This type of action is condemnable and we should take solace in the fact that the government has promised to fish out those who carried out the dastardly act and I know they will face the full wrath of the law.

“The lesson from this incident is that we as Nigerians should not take laws into our hands. We should report any suspected criminals or crimes to the nearest law enforcement agencies.

“I also thank Governor Abba Yusuf for his efforts at preventing reprisal attacks. God will console you and the people of Kano . We pray we will not witness such sad events again in our land”.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2