27.6 C
Lagos
April 2, 2025
Trending now

EDO MASSACRE: IS NIGERIA ABOUT TO EXPLODE?

NNPCL: Great expectations as Bashir Bayo Ojulari takes lead, Kyari bows out…

Mele Kyari will always be remembered

I would have handled economy better than Tinubu – Obi

9mobile service blackout, blocking mobile number portability fraudulent— Tech expert

14-year-old girl commits suicide over pregnancy

Edo Killings: NNPP Chieftain condemns jungle  justice, Calls for peaceful coexistence

Edo Killings: NNPP Chieftain condemns jungle justice, calls for peaceful coexistence

NNPC Ltd. welcomes new GCEO, board

Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists commends Tinubu on new NNPC board appointment

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

Edo Killings: NNPP Chieftain condemns jungle  justice, Calls for peaceful coexistence

by Editor083

…Commiserates with Gov Abba Yusuf, Kano People

From: Joseph Okwuofu,  Ibadan.

A South West Chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo has condemned the killing of 16 Kano travellers, claimed to be hunters in Edo state.

The top politician declared that jungle justice is not in the interest of any civilised Nation as he also commiserated with the Kano State Governor, Abba  Yusuf and the people of Kano State generally over the killing.

Ajadi further said the dastardly act is uncalled for at this time in the history of our nation.

It could be recalled that there were reports that 16 northern travellers were killed by local vigilantes at Uromi in Edo State, while transiting from Port Harcourt in Rivers State to Kano State.

The victims, were said to have been  brutally killed by a vigilante group in Udune Efandion, an Uromi community in Esan North Local Government Area of Edo State.

Ajadi in a statement on Wednesday described the development as a sad one but commiserated with Governor Abba Yusuf and the people of Kano on the death of the travellers, calling on God to repose their souls.

He also called for peaceful co-existence among people of the country, saying they should see themselves as brothers and sisters.

Ajadi said Nigeria should note the words of Nigeria National Anthem that states that though Nigeria is made up of different tongues but they stand in brotherhood.

He further warned Nigerians to desist from taking laws into their hands, saying even when they suspect anybody of criminal act, they should reports to the nearest law enforcement agencies.

Ajadi said in the statement, “l commiserate with the Kano State Governor, His Excellency Alhaji Abba Yusuf and the people of Kano State generally on the death of 16 northern hunters who were brutally murdered in Uromi Edo State on their way to Kano from Port Harcourt for the Eid-el-fitr.

“The incident is regrettable and is uncalled for. We cannot do anything for the dead except to pray for the repose of their souls. The Almighty Allah will grant them Aljannah  firdau.

“I urged Nigerians to live as one irrespective of tribe or religion. Our National Anthem emphasise unity and we must uphold that words of our National Anthem which says’ though tribes and tongues may differ in brotherhood we stand.

“This type of action is condemnable and we should take solace in the fact that the government has promised to fish out those that carried out the dastardly act and I know they will face the full wrath of the law.

“The lesson from this incident is that we as Nigerians should not take laws into our hands. We should report any suspected criminals or crimes to the nearest law enforcement agencies.

“I also thank Governor Abba Yusuf for his efforts at preventing reprisal attack. God will console you and the people of Kano . We pray we will not witness such sad events again in our land”.

Related posts

Erisco paste controversy: Court shifts Okoli’s trial to Feb. 10

Editor

Fubara Denies Claims, As Ex-Head Of Service Accuses Him of Orchestrating Rivers crisis

Editor

South West Govs, Pa Fasoranti mourn elder statesman, Adebanjo

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO