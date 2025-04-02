Ebonyi: How Gov Nwifuru arrested 6 commissioners, council chairman over alleged sabotage

Ebonyi State Governor, Hon. Francis Nwifuru, has arrested six commissioners over alleged involvement in the breach of contract terms, as it regards the building of 140 Housing Units for Izzo and Amaze communities.

The arrested commissioners include Professor Omari Omaka (Tertiary Education), Victor Chukwu (Environment), and Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mr Ifeanyi Ogbuewu.

Others are: Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Uchenna Igwe, the Commissioner for Health, Moses Ekuma, Commissioner for Project Monitoring, Felix Igboke and the Chairman of Afikpo Local Government Area, Mr Timothy Nwachi.

It was gathered that the affected commissioners before their arrest, were declared wanted by the state government.

The governor spoke to newsmen in Abakaliki through the Chairman of State Executive Council Committee on Izzo and Amaze Housing Project, Ilang Donatus, shortly after the arrest of the embattled commissioners earlier today, Tuesday, April 1, 2025. He said the government felt that the affected commissioners and contractors have breached the terms and conditions of the Contract given to them by the government.

According to Ilang Donatus, “The Governor is not happy over the pace of the work which is ought to have been completed, the Government has decided to clamp down on the contractors and commissioners who were mandated to supervise those projects.”

“As you can see, our Governor is a man with a passionate heart, he likes giving succour, hence the building of those houses for the victims of the communal crisis. He is not happy that the project is delayed and has ordered the arrest of all the commissioners who were supposed to ensure the speedy completion of the housing units,” he stated.

Also speaking, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Women Mobilisation, Ebonyi Central, Mrs Maria Okohu, who is member of the Executive Council Committee, said that the non-completion of those projects by the contractor and the failure of some of the commissioner to strictly supervise them as directed by the Government is act of sabotage.

The governor, through the Committee, insisted that the arrest continue until all the commissioners and contractors involved are brought to book and as well do the needful.

It was gathered that the Nigeria Police has equally issued invitation letters to some of the fleeing commissioners and contractors who were not at home at the time of visit by the committee.

