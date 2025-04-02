April 2, 2025
DSS arrests two key suspects in killing of 16 Northerners in Edo State

by Peter Anayo0166

BLESSING OMALE, Abuja

 

 

The Department of State Security (DSS) has arrested two principal suspects linked to the brutal killing of 16 Nigerians of Northern extraction in Uromi, Esan North-East Local Government Area of Edo State.

 

The tragic incident, which occurred last week, has sparked nationwide outrage and calls for justice.

 

According to Zagazola Makama, a counterterrorism expert in the Lake Chad region, the suspects were apprehended in Uromi after credible intelligence led DSS operatives to their location.

 

Security agencies are still on the trail of other key suspects connected to the heinous crime.

 

The arrest comes after Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, revealed during a condolence visit to Kano State that 14 other suspects had already been taken into custody.

 

The governor disclosed that the suspects were being moved to Abuja for further interrogation, vowing that justice would be served.

 

During his visit to Kano to commiserate with the government and families of the victims, Governor Okpebholo assured the bereaved that those responsible for the killings would face the full wrath of the law.

 

He also pledged that adequate compensation would be provided to the affected families.

 

In a statement issued by the Edo State governor’s media office on Tuesday evening, it was confirmed that the two principal suspects apprehended by the DSS have been transferred to Abuja for thorough interrogation and prosecution by the relevant authorities.

 

The Edo State government has reiterated its commitment to ensuring that all those involved in the killings are brought to justice, while urging residents to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies as investigations continue.

 

