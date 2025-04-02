Controversy as Edo guber tribunal “judgement” circulates online

.Opposition planning to instigate crisis in the state, APC alleges

A document claiming to be the judgment of the Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has surfaced online, just a day before the official ruling is set to be announced.

The tribunal had previously scheduled April 2, 2025, for the formal delivery of its judgment regarding the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Asue Ighodalo, challenging the outcome of the September 21, 2024, election.

The leaked ‘judgment,’ which appeared on social media, shows a split decision among the three-member panel led by Justice Wilfred Kpochi. According to the documents, two of the justices, Kpochi and A.B. Yusuf, ruled to dismiss the petition, while Justice A.A. Adewole gave a minority judgment in favor of Ighodalo.

In the leaked minority judgment, Justice Adewole argued that Governor Monday Okpebholo’s election should be nullified due to significant violations of the Electoral Act. He claimed that Ighodalo and the PDP had provided enough proof that their candidate should have received 243,113 votes compared to Okpebholo’s 210,326 votes, which would have changed the election’s outcome.

“The petitioners’ case was not rebutted, and they showed unit by unit how the actual total should be 243,113 votes, while the 2nd Respondent’s tally should stand at 210,326 votes—a clear reversal of the declared result,” Justice Adewole reportedly wrote.

On the other hand, the majority ruling by Justice Kpochi acknowledged that some irregularities occurred, such as improper documentation of serial numbers in EC 25B forms and cases of over-voting. However, the tribunal concluded that these issues did not significantly impact the election results.

Justice Kpochi stated, “The petitioners have not discharged the dual burden to the satisfaction of the law. Accordingly, the petition lacks merit and is hereby dismissed.”

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had earlier declared Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner, with 291,667 votes, while Ighodalo of the PDP secured 247,655 votes. Dissatisfied with the results, Ighodalo and his party argued that the election was flawed due to improper handling of sensitive materials, which they claim led to rigging.

The case, officially registered as EPT/ED/GOV/02/2024, questions the legitimacy of Okpebholo’s victory, with the PDP insisting that their candidate received the highest number of lawful votes. As the tribunal prepares to announce its ruling, the leaked documents have sparked debate over whether the final decision will align with what has already surfaced online.

Also, the Edo chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has raised the alarm that some major opposition political parties are planning to instigate crisis in the state and make it ungovernable.

The state APC Chairman, Mr Jarret Tenebe, raised the alarm during a news conference on Tuesday in Abuja.

“It has come to our attention that the leadership of some major opposition parties in our state, along with two others, has devised a reckless and dangerous plot to instigate crisis and make Edo ungovernable,” he said.

Tenebe alleged that the aim of those behind the plot was to force President Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergency in the state.

“Their sinister objective is clear: they want to force President Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergency in Edo, because they have no confidence in securing victory at the Edo Election Petition Tribunal.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the tribunal will, on Wednesday, deliver judgment in the petition filed by the PDP candidate, Asue Ighodalo, against the outcome of the Sept. 21, 2024 governorship election in the state.

The APC chairman alleged that the opposition, in their desperation, had resorted to acts of sabotage, hoping to manipulate public perception and judicial sentiment in their favour.

As part of their plans, he said that they had enlisted some disbanded members of the State Security Network to orchestrate violence, as seen in Uromi, Esan North-East Local Government Area.

“Their aim is to falsely implicate the state government in these disruptions, creating a narrative that fosters chaos and sympathy for their failed cause,” he said.

Tenebe called for the arrest of some of the opposition party leaders in the state over the recent killings of 16 people in Uromi.

He said that the call for their arrest was premised on the intelligence report before APC which allegedly indicted them.

“Their recent criticism of Gov. Monday Okpebholo for travelling to Kano State to condole with victims’ families has further exposed their involvement in the Uromi mayhem,” he said.

He accused the opposition of hypocrisy and desperation, adding that the governor and APC in the state would not be deceived by their antics.

Tenebe also alleged that some opposition members outside the country were instigating violence in the state.

“As a political party, we are going to formally write to foreign missions, embassies and other international bodies to extradite these fellows who keep inciting the public to commit acts of terrorism.

“They must be repatriated to Nigeria in order to face terrorism charges.

“Let me make it categorically clear: no amount of blackmail, intimidation or desperate orchestration will stop our governor from emerging victorious at the tribunal on Wednesday.

“The people of Edo have spoken, and their mandate will not be stolen through underhand tactics.

“Their antics will not weaken us; rather, it will make Edo stronger. We will continue to stand firm in defence of democracy, justice and rule of law,” he said.

The APC chairman also said that since coming on board, the governor had been tackling insecurity in the state, making it to become a thing of the past.

He said that Okpebholo had procured some security gargets, Hilux vehicles and drones, among others, which had been distributed to security agencies to aid in apprehending the criminals operating in the state.

According to him, the Okpebholo-led administration will not rest on its oars until the state is totally free from every form of crime and criminality and residents, irrespective of their religious and ethnic affiliations, begin to live in peace.

He appealed to the APC faithful in the state to remain calm, as they await the tribunal judgment on Wednesday.

“Our lawyers did a very good job. We also believe in the judiciary and we believe that the tribunal is going to do justice to the matter,” he said.

However, ahead of Wednesday’s delivery of the election tribunal’s judgment, Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has sent a message of hope and unity to supporters and members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and residents in the State.

He has urged all residents of the State to maintain peace and order. “We have witnessed a vibrant and competitive electoral process, and I respect the legal avenues available to all parties. The tribunal’s decision is a crucial part of our democratic process, and we must all respect its authority.

“I want to emphasize that our State’s progress and development are paramount. We must not allow political differences to disrupt the peace and harmony we have worked so hard to build. I call on all political leaders, community leaders, and citizens to respect the rule of law, maintain peace and order, embrace unity, and avoid spreading misinformation.

“I have full confidence in our judiciary and its ability to deliver a fair and just judgment. I also have faith in the resilience and maturity of our people. Let us show the nation that we are people committed to democracy, peace, and progress. I thank you for your understanding and cooperation. May God bless our state.”

