Bassambiri peace panel submits interim report to Bayelsa exco

*Gov Diri extends tenure, warns errant Chiefs

Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, on Wednesday, received the interim report of the steering committee on resolution of the protracted crisis in Bassambiri community in Nembe Local Government Area of the state.

The chairman, Vice Admiral Victor Ombu (rtd), presented the report during the 158th session of the state executive council meeting in Government House, Yenagoa.

Vice Admiral Ombu, who was a former Chief of the Naval Staff, said the committee was inaugurated six months ago on September 10, 2024 with a mandate to bring lasting and sustainable peace to Brassambiri.

He said the panel looked into the remote and immediate causes of the community’s prolonged crisis, conducted interviews and received memoranda as well as visited some sites to see damaged property.

He noted that the committee was in the process of achieving peace and had recorded genuine reconciliation efforts.

In his remarks, Governor Douye Diri commended the panel for its painstaking effort at enthroning lasting peace in the community.

He acknowledged that the committee had made considerable progress in reconciling warring factions.

The Bayelsa helmsman extended the panel’s tenure by four months to enable it complete its assignment.

He also directed that every revenue accruing to Bassambiri, including receipts from oil companies operating in the area, be paid to the committee to enable it administer the community until further notice.

His words: “l thank you for the interim report and the painstaking effort that you have put into this assignment. Your committee will continue to work because you have shown to the state government that you have what it takes to bring lasting peace to Bassambiri. So your tenure has been extended by four months.

“I acknowledge that there has been some gaps in terms of funds and administration as a result of stoppage of funds going to anybody in that community. By this pronouncement, every revenue accruing to Bassambiri will be paid to the committee to enable it run the affairs of the community until further notice.”

The governor directed the State Security Coordinator and Coordinator of the Bayelsa Community Safety Corps and other relevant security agencies to work with the committee to enhance security in the community.

Diri further urged the committee to expedite action at ensuring that those displaced from the community as a result of the conflict be brought back as soon as possible.

He also warned that any errant chief not ready for peace would be disrobed.

“I am happy with the report on youths and how they are prepared to make compromise for the sake of peace. I urge chiefs to work with the committee. I will invoke my powers and will disrobe any chief who constitutes a cog in the wheel of progress.”

On the request for power and water supply to the community, Diri assured that the government would take steps to address the challenges.