Uromi killings: We ‘ll ensure perpetrators are brought to book—Sen Barau

.As Edo Gov says 14 suspects to be taken to Abuja for further interrogation

Akpabio condemns tragedy, calls for justice to assuage pains

Ignatius Okorocha, Abuja

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has paid a condolence visit to the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I Jibrin, over the killings of travellers in Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area of Edo State.

The governor was at the Maitama residence of the Deputy President of the Senate in Abuja on Monday.

Recall that a mob had intercepted the travellers who were on their way to Kano State for Sallah celebrations, ransacked their vehicle and gruesomely murdered them on Thursday. The victims are said to be hunters from Kano State.

The Special Adviser to the Deputy President of the Senate on Media and Publicity, Alhaji Ismail Mudashir, said the governor extended his condolences to the Deputy President of the Senate, who is from Kano State, pledging that the state government will assist the families of the victims.

The Edo State governor disclosed that the 14 suspects arrested in connection with the killings of the innocent travellers are going to be taken to Abuja for further interrogation.

While assuring that the perpetrators will face the full wrath of the law, he described the killings of the innocent travellers as unfortunate and condemnable.

” It’s unfortunate that it happened in our state. We are here to say, to let you and other people know that we are not happy.

The president is doing something drastic about this. He’s not happy also. The IG has swung into action. The DIG CID is in charge. So far, they have arrested 14 suspects.

” So they are bringing them to Abuja for interrogation. We have also set up a committee to see that we take care of the families of the deceased,” he said.

Responding, the Deputy President of the Senate said the perpetrators of the act must be brought to book to serve as a deterrent to others.

” We cannot undo what has been done. But we want – all Nigerians, what they are looking forward to is to make sure that these people are arrested and brought to justice. And you are doing well in that direction. And I’m also glad you’ve spoken about the fact that your government is ready to assist the families of those affected.

” I want you to continue to pursue the case so that all those who were involved in these barbaric actions are brought to justice. It’s a barbaric action, to say the least.

” If they are brought to justice, it would serve as a deterrent to those who might want to do this in future. I know that people from other parts of the country have been staying with your people in Edo for centuries in a very conducive atmosphere. And this barbaric act has never happened. I’m sure, under your watch, this will not happen again.

” I thank you very much. You’ve told me now that you’ll meet the Kano State governor today.

This is very good. Please continue what you are doing. Mr President also told us that you are doing very well in this direction, and we have seen it because, as I said, we have spoken several times on this matter in the last 72 hours,” he said.

Meanwhile President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has condemned the murder of 16 travellers in Edo State, describing it as a senseless act of violence, unacceptable and having no place in our society.

According to a release by his Special Assistant on Media, Jackson Udom, Senator Akpabio said, “I am deeply saddened and disturbed by the gruesome murder of 16 travellers in Edo State. This senseless act of violence is unacceptable and has no place in our society.

“I condemn in very strong terms this heinous crime and I urge the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure that the perpetrators of this barbaric act are brought to book and held accountable for their actions.

“As a people, we must work together to promote peace, unity, and understanding among our people. We cannot afford to let such act of violence divide us or undermine our collective efforts to build a better Nigeria.

“My heartfelt condolences go to the families of the victims, the government and people of Edo State, and all those affected by this needless act, and pray that God grants the departed peaceful rest, and the loved ones they left behind, the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.