Trans-kalabari road’ll drastically boost Rivers Economy when completed, says Ibas

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, has said that the Trans-kalabari Road Project serves as one strategic effort at addressing the associated socio-economic difficulties experienced by residents in the riverine communities.

Vice Admiral (Rtd) Ibas made the remark when he embarked on an inspection tour to the site of the ongoing Trans-kalabari Road Project in Rumuolumeni Community in Obio-Akpor local government area on Monday.

The Sole Administrator also inspected the ongoing construction of Permanent Secretaries’ Quarters by Fubara’s government in Rumuokurushi Community, still in Obio-Akpor LGA.

The Administrator said it is imperative that the projects are completed, particularly the Trans-kalabari Road, because it will contribute immensely to boosting the socio-economic status of Rivers State and Nigeria as a whole.

The Vice Admiral (Rtd) stated: “We are also very much aware of the very difficult, challenging terrain around here, in terms of communication, and communicating between communities.

This project, when completed, I think, will boost the socio-economic life of the state and the nation as a whole.

“We are hoping and imploring the contractors to make sure they keep to the timelines. I think the state government has been able to meet up with its own obligation in terms of making available resources for them. So we are counting on them to keep to the completion time.”

At the Civil Servants Quarters designated for Permanent Secretaries, Vice Admiral (Rtd) Ibas pointed to some challenges experienced by civil servants who need comfortable housing facilities to enable them perform better at the workplace.

Vice Admiral (Rtd) Ibas said: “I have civil servants who have challenges with their accommodation.

We have been out there to see how far the project is going and I think I was also assured that the accommodation will be delivered on time so that those who require them will be able to settle down to do their work.”

The administrator reiterated that he is steering the process of building a peaceful state and Rivers people will remain the greatest beneficiaries.

Our Correspondent reports that both the Trans-Kalabari road and the Civil Servants Quarters projects were initiated by the Governor Siminalayi Fubara-led government and were still ongoing before his suspension and declaration of State of Emergency in the state by President Bola Tinubu.