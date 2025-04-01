April 1, 2025
Trending now

Cleric alleges advisers misled Soludo on religious matters, warns against religious intolerance…

Nigeria needs God fearing leaders – Mrs. Chiadikobi

Gov Diri Appoints Gospel Artiste, Ekiye, Ijaw Language Ambassador

Bayelsa muslims praise Diri’s Ramadan gestures

Trans-kalabari road’ll drastically boost Rivers Economy when completed, says Ibas

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, APRIL 1 2025

Mbah vows to eradicate mother/child mortality in Enugu

NAFDAC clarifies reopening of Onitsha Bridgehead medicine mkt

Uromi killings: We ‘ll ensure perpetrators are brought to book—Sen Barau

Tinubu congratulates Jim Ovia on admission to Freedom of the City of…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

Tinubu congratulates Jim Ovia on admission to Freedom of the City of London

by Editor061

President Bola Tinubu congratulates Mr Jim Ovia, the founder and chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, on his admission to the prestigious Freedom of the City of London.

President Tinubu describes this honour as a fitting recognition of Mr Ovia’s exceptional contributions to business, innovation, and technology, as well as for his role in shaping Nigeria’s financial landscape and strengthening economic ties between Africa and the rest of the world.

“This honour is a testament to your unwavering commitment to excellence, your pioneering role in the growth of the financial services sector in Nigeria, and your visionary leadership that continues to inspire generations.

“As an accomplished entrepreneur and advocate of innovation-driven development, your recognition in the City of London affirms the global relevance of Nigerian excellence and enterprise,” the President states.

President Tinubu commends Mr Ovia for being a distinguished ambassador of the nation’s private sector and wishes him continued success in his endeavours.

Admission to the Freedom of the City of London is an honour bestowed on individuals either for their service to the city or for their achievements.

Related posts

Chadian Govt. honours MNJTF Force Commander Maj-Gen Ali with national award

Peter Anayo

Tax Reform Bills: South East Senate caucus opts for wider consultation

Peter Anayo

Imo Police beef up security for the burial of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO