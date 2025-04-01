Taraba: Catholic Church calls for inclusion of Peace Education in school curriculum

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

The Catholic Diocese of Wukari, Taraba State has called on Taraba State Governor Agbu Kefas to include Peace Education in school curriculum at all levels to tackle the prevailing violence across the state.

This is contained in a communique issued at the end of the Second General Assembly of the Diocese and signed by Bishop Mark Nzukwein and Rev. Fr Simon Akurega, the Chancellor of the Diocese.

The communique noted that the prevailing security challenges, especially in the Southern part of Taraba are obvious consequences of ignorance, which can be addressed through strategic education and dialogue.

“Christians, Muslims and adherents of the African Traditional Religion in Taraba State should establish inter faith peace committees to discuss and resolve conflicts.

“Community-based peace initiative involving traditional rulers, youths and stakeholders in forms of peace campaigns, town hall meetings and workshops will go a long way in promoting unity and peaceful coexistence.

The Communique further called on the government to ensure justice and equitable access to resources by all in the state as a way of addressing some of the root causes of conflicts.

“In this regard, the government should ensure the return and resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to their homes and provide adequate security for them”.

On issue of Catholic Schools taken over by the government, the communique urges Taraba State Governor Agbu Kefas to return the schools to the Church as the original aim of setting up the school’s is defeated if they are not managed by the Church in a way that incorporates moral discipline and academic excellence.

“In the pursuit of educational excellence, Catholic schools in Taraba State exemplify models of quality education that combine academic rigour with holistic development.

“These schools foster a nurturing environment that emphasize moral values, critical thinking, and community engagement.

“By juxtaposing faith-based principles with contemporary educational practices, Catholic schools do not only prepare students for academic success but also cultivate responsible and compassionate citizens.

“Our commitment to inclusivity and character formation serves as a benchmark for educational standards in the State, inspiring a collaborative approach to learning that benefits the broader community. We advocate integral formation that emphasizes moral formation and academic excellence in all schools in Taraba State.

“As a result of the take-over of Catholic Schools by the Government, the initiatives of the Church were stifled, and the quality of education in Nigeria suffered setbacks. The numerous problems affecting Taraba State, especially Southern Taraba are very obvious: ignorance, insecurity, poverty, discrimination, to mention but a few. We cannot confront these challenges without investing in the provision of quality education.

“While the Church remains a religious institution, it however exists in the world that is secular in nature and should by nature of its human feature, enjoy the support of government. In Taraba State, the Church and State should collaborate in providing quality educational services to the people. We call on the government to return schools taken over from the Church as we also call on her to support the Church by upgrading and sustaining facilities in our schools, knowing that those attending these schools are also citizens of the state”.

The Church called on the State government to ensure social justice and equity for all and to urgently ensure the safe return of all those displaced by various crisis especially in Southern Taraba as a demonstration of political will to end crisis in the area and accord all citizens the right to live and operate freely within the confines of the law, irrespective of ethnicity, religious, social class or political affiliation.

The communique added that the diocese has witnessed progress in the course of its two years of erection, including ordination of priests, creation of new Deanery and Pastoral Areas, as well as celebration of Second year anniversary and Silver Jubilee of Two Priests of the Diocese.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2