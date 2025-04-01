Senator Natasha holds homecoming rally despite ban, states, ‘I’m breaking no law’

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan today received a rousing homecoming from her supporters and residents of the Ihima community of Kogi despite the state government’s ban on rallies and processions.

As early as 8am, her supporters from the five local government areas of Kogi Central Senatorial District that Akpoti-Uduaghan represents gathered at the Ihima community of the Okehi Local Government Area (LGA) to welcome the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker, reports Channels TV.

Several local musicians took turns entertaining the people who attended the celebration while they awaited the arrival of the female lawmaker

It did not, however, take long before the embattled senator arrived at the place in a white helicopter, eliciting cheers and applause from her teeming supporters.

“Yesterday, we heard on the news that rallies and gatherings will not be allowed, that roads will be blocked, and convoys leading into the state will not be allowed. I knew that we were the targets. But then I said, this is not political season, this is not campaign time,” the lawmaker said.

“We are not having a rally. This is just me, the Senator representing Kogi Central, coming down to her people to celebrate this festive time – the Sallah with you, and there is nothing wrong with that. I am breaking no law. This is Nigeria. We have the right to be free, to express our choice in gatherings and celebrations.”