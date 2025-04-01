Reps Minority Leadership condemns Edo brutal killings

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The leadership of the Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has condemned the recent brutal killing of 16 persons said to be hunters traveling to Port Harcourt Rivers State in Uromi, Edo State, by yet to be identified persons.

Minority Leader Hon.Kingsley Chinda, Minority Whip Hon.Ali Isa JC, Deputy Minority Whip Hon.Aliyu Madaki and other leaders of the group condemned the act in a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja.

It reads: “It is with extreme shock and grief that we received the news of the barbaric murder of about 16 Nigerians, mainly northerners, by a gang of lawless anarchists in Edo State in the last couple of days.

“We find such brutal killings of innocent Nigerians in any part of the country by lawless mobs very reprehensible, and if allowed to fester without being put in check by responsible organs of the federal government, such actions could threaten the peace and unity of the country.

“As such, we, the Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives, condemn this violent attack on the northern travellers, which culminated in their gruesome deaths”.

The group implored all Nigerians to never resort to such jungle attacks on their fellow citizens but to always implore the services of lawful authorities whenever they notice any issue of concern.

It stated that we are a nation under the rule of laws, and our law enforcement agencies are always available to partner with every Nigerian to assuage their concerns.

In the face of this grave incident, which is already setting emotions on edge in parts of the country, they call on the President and Commander in Chief of tge Armes Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, to direct the security agencies to investigate this matter and bring all those involved in the killings to book in order to prevent its recurrence. And also adequate compensation should be paid to the affected families.

The caucus also calls on all Nigerians to remain calm, peaceful, and law-abiding and allow the federal and state governments to get to the root of this matter in the interest of justice.

They expressed sincere sympathies and condolences to the families of the victims even as we assure them and all Nigerians that we, the Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives, will remain eternally vigilant until justice is done on this matter.

