NSCDC intercepts truck loaded with 70,000 litres of stolen crude oil in Port Harcourt

BLESSING OMALE, Abuja

The Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad (CG’S SIS) of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has seized a container truck loaded with approximately 70,000 litres of stolen crude oil.

The long caravan truck, equipped with an in-built storage tank, was intercepted at the Eleme flyover in Elelewon, Port Harcourt, following an intelligence tip-off.

The operation, which was carried out under the directive of the Commandant General of the NSCDC, is part of ongoing efforts to combat illegal oil dealings in the region.

According to a statement released by Afolabi Babawale, the National Public Relations Officer of the NSCDC, the CG’S SIS acted swiftly to apprehend the truck. However, the perpetrators fled the scene before they could be captured.

Speaking on the incident, Commandant AS Dandaura, head of the CG’S SIS, described the vehicle as a red-head, navy-blue container truck with registration number AGL574XY.

The truck, which has 10 tyres, was fully loaded with siphoned crude oil illegally drawn from vandalized wellheads and damaged pipelines.

Dandaura noted that the truck and its contents have been confiscated while a thorough investigation is underway to trace and apprehend the syndicate responsible for the crime.

He reiterated the NSCDC’s resolve to fight oil theft and prosecute those involved.

The CG’S SIS Commander further stated that once the investigation is completed, the NSCDC would seek a court order to forfeit the truck and its contents, with the proceeds to be deposited into the Proceeds of Crime Account (POCA).

He also affirmed the squad’s commitment to maintaining pressure on oil thieves and their sponsors, emphasizing that suspects arrested in connection with the crime will face prosecution.

The NSCDC has called on members of the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to help secure the nation’s critical infrastructure and economic resources.

