April 1, 2025
Mbah vows to eradicate mother/child mortality in Enugu

NAFDAC clarifies reopening of Onitsha Bridgehead medicine mkt

Uromi killings: We ‘ll ensure perpetrators are brought to book—Sen Barau

Tinubu congratulates Jim Ovia on admission to Freedom of the City of…

Worship

Nigeria needs God fearing leaders – Mrs. Chiadikobi

by Editor065

 

As Mother’s Union acquires N10 million naira seats for Church in Anambra

AMAECHI PERCY ONYEJEKWE
AWKA

To mark the Mother’s Sunday celebrated Nationwide , yesterday , The Motbher’s Union and women Guild of  St. Andrew’s DCC Church, Nnewi has raised  money worth about ten million naira to acquire Church pew for the Church.

This is even as the
President of the Mother’s Union and Women Guild Mrs. Ifeoma Chiadikobi who described mother’s Sunday as a special day in the Church said Nigeria needed God fearing leaders to manage and direct affairs of the country.
Mrs. Chiadikobi who stated in Nnewi on Sunday noted that women needed to participate  actively in Church activties and lend their hand in deveopment of the Church and the society at large.

She said that the Church needed more pew to accommodate it’s growing population.

Mrs. Chiadikobi who expressed disgust at moral decadence in the society today urged mothers to continued to play their northerly roles in their homes, obey, respect and assist their husbands in raising up God fearing children who would expectedly become leaders of the country in due time, stressing that Nigeria needs properly trained and God fearing people to mount the saddle of leadership of the country.

The Mother’s Union and Women Guild president expressed gratitude to God, the men, and Archdeacon of the Church, Venerable Chiadikobi Emmanuel for their support and permission to contribute to the development of the St. Andrew’s DCC Church, Nnewi.
“This is an annual event. It was instituted by Mother Mary Sumner in1886 to reflect the interest of women in the Church. We acquired the pew need more of them to accommodate the teeming population of the church. We urge women to cotinue to play
their motherly roles and assist in  raising God fearing children for the country”, Mrs. Chiadikobi said.
