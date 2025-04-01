Nigeria needs God fearing leaders – Mrs. Chiadikobi

As Mother’s Union acquires N10 million naira seats for Church in Anambra

AMAECHI PERCY ONYEJEKWE

AWKA

To mark the Mother’s Sunday celebrated Nationwide , yesterday , The Motbher’s Union and women Guild of St. Andrew’s DCC Church, Nnewi has raised money worth about ten million naira to acquire Church pew for the Church.

This is even as the

President of the Mother’s Union and Women Guild Mrs. Ifeoma Chiadikobi who described mother’s Sunday as a special day in the Church said Nigeria needed God fearing leaders to manage and direct affairs of the country.