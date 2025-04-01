Mbah vows to eradicate mother/child mortality in Enugu

Cosmas Chukwu

Enugu State Governor Dr Peter Mbah says his administration is determined to continue to run a people-focused government, and envisioned an Enugu state with zero poverty in the next six years.

The governor stated this when he paid a supervisory visit to one of the Type-Two Primary Health-Care facilities in the state located at Otukwu, Emene in Enugu East Local Government Area.

The governor noted that all the Type-two Primary Health care centres in the state would have 24 hours round the clock services, 24 hours sustainable electricity power supply enabled by renewable source, a staff quarters for easy access to health officials in case of emergency, as well as access to water, sanitation and hygiene.

While describing it as an inclusive economic development, Dr Mbah said one must not know anyone in the government to be able to enjoy a quality service delivery, and charged the Emene community to take ownership of the facilities and other government projects around them.

He also directed that a site should be provided where the government would build a brand new Type-three Primary Healthcare facility in Emene.

Dr Mbah who commended the council boss, Beloved-Dan Anike for registering about Five Thousand beneficiaries in the Universal Health Coverage, challenged other council chairmen to emulate him.

Earlier, the Chairman, Enugu East Local Government Area, Engr Beloved-Dan Anike while commending the governor for the numerous projects going on in the area, acknowledged that he is the first governor to remember Emene in the developmental plan of the state since the creation of Enugu.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Ikechukwu Obi who described the governor as a champion of development, said the health sector has witnessed a tremendous improvement in his administration.

Also, the Executive Secretary, Enugu State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr Ifeyinwa Ani-Osheku said the government is determined to make the state the safest place for women from across the globe to give birth, and has deployed cutting-edge artificial intelligence in obstetric care which empowers the healthcare providers with unparalleled accuracy, detecting potential complications with 99.9% precision and enabling timely interventions.

Others who spoke at the event were the Representatives of the development partners including the World Health Organisation and the National Primary Health Care Development Agency.