LAWMA official killed in truck collision with a ‘Korope’ bus in Lagos

LASEMA Response Team in Recovery Operation of accident minibus (Korope) at Ketu Bus Stop

1st April, 2025.

IBRAHIM QUADRI

An official of a Lagos State Waste Management Authority, LAWMA, lost his life and driver of a commercial minibus popularly known as (korope) got injured on Tuesday in an autocrash that occurred at Ketu area of Lagos State.

The ‘korope’ collided with LAWMA truck on official duty, which was stationary along the road side.

According to a statement signed by Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, Permanent Secretary, LASEMA, the accident was as a result of reckless driving on the part of the minibus driver and carelessness of the LAWMA truck driver who did not indicate its ‘parked’ status with a “C-Caution.”

The statement read in part, “Upon arrival of LASEMA’s Tiger Response Team at the incident scene by 00:07hrs, it was discovered that a registered commercial (yellow) minibus popularly known as (korope) registration number AGL 97 YK, collided with a parked LAWMA truck, registration number unknown.

“Preliminary investigations at the scene indicated that the accident occurred due to reckless driving on the part of the minibus and carelessness, on the part of the parked LAWMA truck which did not indicate it’s ‘parked’ status with a “C-Caution” sign at the required position and appropriate distance from the truck, thereby, leading to collision with the LAWMA compactor truck.

“Further investigations revealed that in the process of the accident, the minibus hit a LAWMA official performing his lawful duties. Unfortunately, the LAWMA official died before arrival of the Agency’s Response Teams.

“However, the driver of the accident minibus sustained significant injuries and was given immediate medical attention by Paramedics from the Agency’s Pre-Hospital Care Unit at the incident scene.

The two vehicles involved in the accident were damaged, the LAWMA compactor truck was slightly damaged at the rear while the frontals and cabin of the minibus was severely damaged.

Safety measures were activated at the incident scene during the Recovery Operation to mitigate against any secondary incident.

A search and Rescue Operation was conducted to remove the injured driver of the mini bus.

Also, the deceased (dead LAWMA official) was recovered and bagged by the Agency’s Response Team.

Remains of the deceased LAWMA official were handed over to officials of the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SEHMU) for further processing.

The Agency’s Lite Towing Truck was deployed to recover the minibus from the road in order to quickly restore free flow of traffic and the affected LAWMA compactor truck has been recovered to Ketu Police Station.

