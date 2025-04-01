Lafarge Africa Champions Diversity and Inclusion in Logistics Chain

…Graduates 17 Nigerian Female Drivers

Lafarge Africa Plc, a leading innovative and sustainable building solutions company and manufacturer of a range of cement brands, has once again demonstrated its commitment to gender inclusion with the graduation of a new cohort of female truck drivers under its Women-on-Wheels (WoW) initiative. The graduation ceremony was held at the Lafarge Driving Institute in Ewekoro, Ogun State, on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

The Women on Wheels initiative underscores the company’s dedication to fostering diversity and inclusion in the transport and logistics industry. The event was attended by key stakeholders, including representatives from government agencies, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), industry and community leaders.

In his opening remarks, Lolu Alade-Akinyemi, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Lafarge Africa Plc, highlighted the significance of the Women-on-Wheels initiative, stating, “At Lafarge Africa, we are constantly investing in critical areas of the business that will enable women to thrive. The Women on Wheels programme is one of our women-led initiatives which has seen us add certified female truck drivers to our logistics value chain. The programme is one of the revelations of the transport industry, and we hold on to it dearly as a game changer.

In his address, Osaze Aghatise, Logistics Director, Lafarge Africa Plc., emphasised the broader impact of the Women-on-Wheels initiative, stating, “Our decision to encourage female drivers inspired the creation of the Women-On-Wheels programme, expanding our tentacles of gender equality and inclusion, while giving women more voice and representation. We are delighted that the number of our female drivers is growing and they have successfully ensured safe, efficient, and timely deliveries to customers. Today, we are adding to the numbers, which means bringing more safety to the roads and our operations. We hope to add more as the years go by.”

The WoW initiative is designed to equip women with the technical skills and road safety knowledge required to operate heavy-duty vehicles efficiently. Through this programme, Lafarge Africa has provided comprehensive training in collaboration with accredited driving partners and safety organisations, ensuring that the newly certified drivers are well-prepared for the industry.

In her speech, Honourable Adijat Adeleye-Oladapo, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Ogun State, praised the initiative, saying, “The impact of this programme extends beyond today’s graduates. It is a clear demonstration that when women are given the opportunity, they rise to the challenge and excel. This initiative is not just about training drivers; it is about economic empowerment, reducing unemployment, and advancing gender equality in Nigeria. We commend Lafarge Africa for their unwavering commitment to this cause.”

In the same vein, the Commissioner of Industry, Trade & Investment, Ogun state, Mr. Adebola Sofela represented by Mr. Olalekan Eniolawun, Director, Geological Services, Ministry of Industry, Trade & Investment, commended Lafarge Africa for investing in women and opening up more economic opportunities and growth for them within the Logistics Industry. “Lafarge Africa is doing a remarkable job empowering young women to be industrious as they take on a daring challenge as female drivers. We are proud to see these bold women here today and are rooting for their success”.

Akinwumi Fasakin, Sector Commander, Ogun State Command, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), commended the initiative, stating, ‘Your success in this programme is a testament to Lafarge Africa’s unwavering commitment to gender diversity and inclusion”. Addressing the women, he said, “We deeply appreciate your dedication, passion, and resilience, and we look forward to seeing you excel on the road. You are role models, and your efforts today will inspire many more women to follow in your footsteps.”

During the ceremony, three exceptional participants from the cohort, Shotayo Olajumoke, Adibe Favour, and Yaya Rukayat Olabisi were recognized as the best graduating students, exemplifying outstanding dedication and excellence throughout the training. One of them, Adibe Favour Ozioma, shared her excitement: “This opportunity has transformed my life. I am proud to be a part of this pioneering initiative, proving that women can thrive in the transport industry.”

Since 2019, the Women-on-Wheels initiative has trained and certified over 100 female truck drivers, promoting safer and more inclusive road transport operations. With 36 female drivers currently in Lafarge’s workforce, with 17 new graduates from Ewekoro, and another 30 set to graduate in Calabar this April, the programme continues to break barriers and set industry benchmarks.

Lafarge Africa Plc, a leading Nigerian building solutions company is a member of Holcim Limited, a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions. Listed on the Nigerian Exchange Group, Lafarge Africa is actively participating in the urbanization and economic growth of Nigeria, the largest economy in Africa.

Lafarge Africa has the widest footprint in Nigeria with cement operations in the South West (Ewekoro and Sagamu in Ogun State), North East (Ashaka, in Gombe State), South East (Mfamosing, Cross Rivers State) with Ready-Mix operations in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt. Lafarge Africa has a current installed cement production capacity of 10.5Mtpa.

Lafarge Africa leverages on its innovative expertise to provide value-added products and services solutions in the building and construction industry in Nigeria.

Key Products and Services

Cement Solutions: Ecoplanet Unicem, Whatshield Cement, RoadCem, PowerMax, Elephant Supaset,

Elephant Cement and Ashaka Cement

Concrete: Ready-Mix Solutions, Value Added/Specific Purpose Products Piling Solution, Ultraseries

Mortar Solutions: Supafix, Supa Whyte POP

Aggregates: sustainably sourced materials to recycled construction and demolition waste, provide the

raw materials for concrete, masonry and asphalt, as well as foundation for buildings and roads.

Holcim builds progress for people and the planet. As a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, Holcim is enabling greener cities, smarter infrastructure and improving living standards around the world. With sustainability at the core of its strategy Holcim is becoming a net zero company, with its people and communities at the heart of its success. The company is driving the circular economy as a world leader in recycling to build more with less. Holcim is the company behind some of the world’s most trusted brands in the building sector including ACC, Aggregate Industries, Ambuja Cement, Disensa, Firestone Building Products, Geocycle, Holcim and Lafarge. Holcim is 70,000 people around the world who are passionate about building progress for people and the planet through four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions & Products.