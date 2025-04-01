Gov Diri Appoints Gospel Artiste, Ekiye, Ijaw Language Ambassador

Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has named gospel musician, Asu Ekiye, Ijaw Language Ambassador.

Speaking on Sunday in Yenagoa during Ekiye’s musical concert and album launch tagged “Ebikamo Experience,” Governor Diri said the appointment was in recognition of his effort to preserve Ijaw language through his music and that this was in line with his administration’s vision to ensure the language does not go extinct.

Describing the musician’s passion for preserving the language as commendable, he said his administration has trained Ijaw teachers and would do more to promote the language.

The governor also stated that Bayelsa was peaceful because the Ijaw people were peaceful in nature and solicited their continuous support for his administration to initiate more development projects across the state.

His words: “I would have been here earlier but was told that the place was not ready. When it started raining, I told the Chief of Staff and SA Religion to represent me. But immediately I made that decision, the rain stopped.

“On behalf of our government of Assured Prosperity, I want to say a big thank you to you and your team. They say a prophet is not recognised in his hometown but here you are acceptable. When you are blessed by God, nobody can take it. Haa Izon! is a call for unity and not a call for war.

“I am happy with your success story as an Ijaw gospel musician and I have, therefore, appointed you as Ambassador of Ijaw Language. My office will write you.

“I challenge everyone, particularly parents, to teach their children our language and urge them to join hands with the government in our drive to preserve the language from extinction.

“My dear people of Bayelsa, our state is peaceful because Ijaw people are peaceful. Let us support the state government and the federal government.

“We have started proving that the best place to live in is Bayelsa. The way we have given Nigeria oil and gas, Bayelsa is also the cradle of marine and blue economy and this is what Nigeria is missing in Bayelsa. So, we thank the federal government for creating the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy.”

Ekiye thrilled the audience with his songs and energetic dance steps, which attracted the governor to the dance floor.

In attendance were the state Chief Judge, Justice Matilda Ayemieye, member representing Yenagoa Constituency 1 in the House of Assembly, Chief Ayibanegiyefa Egba, the Chief of Staff, Government House, Dr. Peter Akpe, and his deputy, Mr. Irorodamie Komonibo as well as other Ijaw music maestros, Barrister Smooth and Izonebi among others.