April 1, 2025
Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu wins The ARISE-Women making impact Award 2025 in advocacy for Women’s Empowerment

by Peter Anayo0108
L-R: Wife of the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Remi Hamzat; Senator Daisy Danjuma; Wife of the Governor of Lagos state Dr. Mrs. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; Former President of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan and the Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Barr. Abimbola Salu Hundeyin watching while the Wife of the Governor of Lagos State Receives Award of Women Making Impact by The ARISE Television, on behalf of the First Lady of Nigeria Senator Oluremi Tinubu at Eko hotel , Victoria Island, Lagos on Monday 31st March 2025.

The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has on Monday 31st March, 2025 honored under the Global Leaders and Policymakers category as The ARISE – Women Making Impact with the Advocate for Women’s Empowerment Award by The ARISE Television at the prestigious Eko hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Dignitaries in attendance includes; Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan; Executive Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; his Wife, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Hajia Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe; Co-founder of GTCO Group, Mr. Fola Adeola; Managing Director of Folawiyo Group, Alhaji Tunde Folawiyo; Founder of Eleganza Group, Aare Razaq Akanni Okoya and his Wife, Chief Dr. Shade Okoya; Founder of Doyin Group of Companies, Prince Samuel Adedoyin among others.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

