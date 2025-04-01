April 1, 2025
Trending now

Heirs Energies CEO Champions Pan-African Solutions at Congo Energy & Investment Forum

Dangote Food Intervention is Timely, Appropriate – Governor Fintiri

inDrive introduces essential, safe delivery tips for customers

Lafarge Africa Champions Diversity and Inclusion in Logistics Chain

Ex-Ondo Commissioner urges AU to adopt America’s policy on wildlife conservation

FCT Police mandates prior notification before camping and hiking

Senator Natasha holds homecoming rally despite ban, states, ‘I’m breaking no law’

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu wins The ARISE-Women making impact Award 2025 in…

Taraba: Catholic Church calls for inclusion of Peace Education in school curriculum

Reps Minority Leadership condemns Edo brutal killings

Champion Newspapers LTD
News

FCT Police mandates prior notification before camping and hiking

by Peter Anayo0100

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

 

 

 

The FCT Police Command hereby advises members of the public, especially youth groups, organizations, and hiking enthusiasts, to take necessary precautions before embarking on camping and hiking activities. This advice comes in light of recent security concerns and the need to ensure the safety of all participants.

 

The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Ajao S. Adewale, warned that the police must be informed before any camping or hiking activity takes place. He emphasized that failing to do so poses significant security risks, as remote or unsecured locations can be vulnerable to criminal activities.

 

The Command stressed the importance of notifying the police and liaising with them to obtain guidance on safe routes and adequate security arrangements. The FCT Police are committed to working with the public to minimize risks by offering expert advice on intended locations and ensuring proper monitoring and protection where necessary.

 

Furthermore, the Command urges organizers to ensure that all participants are accounted for throughout the duration of such outdoor activities. It is essential to verify that everyone returns safely and in the same order to avoid cases of missing persons or unforeseen incidents. Effective communication with law enforcement before and during these activities can significantly reduce safety risks and enhance response efficiency in emergencies.

 

To request security coverage, obtain advice on safe routes, or report any suspicious activities, members of the public are encouraged to contact the FCT Police Command through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, 08028940883.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

EFCC operatives arrest suspect in Enugu over alleged currency racketeering

Editor

Alleged sexual harassment: PDP condemns Natasha’s suspension by Senate

Peter Anayo

Reps pledge proper legislative scrutiny of 4 Tax Reform Bills

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO