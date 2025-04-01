Dr Ifeoma Eze gives reasons on how to know A Genuine Vision

Dr Ifeoma Eze, a mentor and author of different books gave an insight from her book ” Becoming A Person Of Exceptional Value”, shed more light on The Elements Of A Genuine Vision.

THE ELEMENTS OF A GENUINE VISION

There are five key elements that must be present whenever you receive a genuine vision. They are;

1. Knowing what to do.

Every genuine vision must be clear, and the terms well-spelt out on what to do. It should be tangible and clear enough for anybody to understand. Hab. 2:2.

2. Knowing when to do it.

Every genuine vision impacted by God has a time of appointment. Eccl. 3:1-3, Eccl. 9:11, Ps. 31:15. When a man is in the right purpose at the right time, he won’t miss his honour. Knowing the time of your vision requires a lot of prayers, which will lead you to a high level of sensitivity to the Holy Spirit. Acts 13:1-3.

3. Knowing where to do it.

Every genuine vision has an appointed place because destiny answers to the location. Divine location provokes divine allocation. Places are important, hence, God makes places before bringing you on. Gen. 2:15. He made the garden before placing Adam in it! When you get to that God’s appointed location, you will also meet the provision for the vision.

And it came to pass after these things, that God did tempt Abraham, and said unto him, Abraham: and he said, Behold, here I am.

[11] And the angel of the Lord called unto him out of heaven, and

said, Abraham, Abraham: and he said, Here am I.

[12] And he said, Lay not thine hand upon the lad, neither do thou any thing unto him: for now I know that thou fearest God, seeing thou hast not withheld thy son, thine only son from me.

[13] And Abraham lifted up his eyes, and looked, and behold behind him a ram caught in a thicket by his horns: and Abraham went and took the ram, and offered him up for a burnt offering in the stead of his son. [14] And Abraham called the name of that place Jehovah-jireh: as it is said to this day, In the mount of the Lord it shall be seen me 15. ht me only Gen. 22:1, 11-14.

ace ine are ore den hat neet

In the scripture, we saw that God deliberately and patiently waited for Abraham to obediently relocate and get to the God-appointed place for the sacrifice and having a readiness to obey God in full; before God made provision of the lamb for the sacrifice. Hence, Jehovah Jireh is the name of God because it is a place where provision met with the discovery of the God-appointed place.

4. Knowing who to do it with.

Every God given vision will require some Godly and God-given relationships to make it work. Where there is no vision, the people perish; but where there is vision without people, the vision becomes a burden. The best gift a leader can receive from God is the gift of men.

5. Knowing How to do it:

Every vision has a pattern. When God asks you to do a thing it is important that you obtain clear instructions on the structure, pattern and style required to fulfill that vision!

And let them make me a sanctuary; that I may dwell among them. [9] According to all that I shew thee, after the pattern of the tabernacle, and the pattern of all the instruments thereof, even so shall ye make it. Exodus 25:8-9 KJV

Building outside the pattern is setting yourself up for failure. Adherence to set pattern is guarantee for divine presence and guidance.

VISION KILLERS

It is possible to receive a vision from God but still experience frustration in life because of the following vision killers. Some vision killers include;

1. Tradition.( Mark 7:13.)

2. Fear- It paralyses creativity.

3. Stereotypes structural rigidity. Break the satus quo.

4. Lack of Discipline and Laziness

5. Comparison

6. Procrastination

7. Wrong Association

Coined from the book, Becoming A Person Of Exceptional Value By Dr. Ifeoma Eze, The King’s Rubies

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2