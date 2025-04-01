April 1, 2025
Trending now

Heirs Energies CEO Champions Pan-African Solutions at Congo Energy & Investment Forum

Dangote Food Intervention is Timely, Appropriate – Governor Fintiri

inDrive introduces essential, safe delivery tips for customers

Lafarge Africa Champions Diversity and Inclusion in Logistics Chain

Ex-Ondo Commissioner urges AU to adopt America’s policy on wildlife conservation

FCT Police mandates prior notification before camping and hiking

Senator Natasha holds homecoming rally despite ban, states, ‘I’m breaking no law’

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu wins The ARISE-Women making impact Award 2025 in…

Taraba: Catholic Church calls for inclusion of Peace Education in school curriculum

Reps Minority Leadership condemns Edo brutal killings

Champion Newspapers LTD
News

Dangote Food Intervention is Timely, Appropriate – Governor Fintiri

by Editor076

 

 

Aliko Dangote’s philanthropic efforts towards vulnerable individuals across the country have been commended by the Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri.

 

Over one million Nigerians nationwide will receive a 10kg bag of rice each.

 

Fintiri stated that the National Food Intervention Programme of the Aliko Dangote Foundation has brought joy to 35,000 people in Adamawa State.

 

The Aliko Dangote Foundation began distributing 35,000 bags of 10kg rice to vulnerable individuals across the 21 local government areas (LGAs) of Adamawa.

 

During the flag-off event in Yola, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri expressed his gratitude to the Aliko Dangote Foundation for this timely and appropriate gesture.

 

Mr. Fintiri was represented by the state Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Ibrahim Mijinyawa.

 

“Adamawa State has received 35,000 bags of 10kg rice, which will be distributed across 21 LGAs as part of a humanitarian initiative by the Aliko Dangote Foundation.

 

“This gesture will undoubtedly benefit many more people, particularly during this difficult period,” he said.

 

Mr. Fintiri assured the Aliko Dangote Foundation and the residents that the rice would be distributed fairly and efficiently to the targeted beneficiaries.

 

“As you can see, the council chairmen are here to ensure an equitable distribution. We have included religious leaders to guarantee that the distribution reaches the intended beneficiaries and the right destinations,” he said.

 

Group General Manager of Operations at Dangote Sugar Refinery, Numan, Bello Danmusa, who spoke on behalf of the foundation, reiterated  the company’s commitment to providing relief and supporting society, particularly the most disadvantaged and vulnerable.

 

He further explained that the gesture was intended to alleviate the effects of economic hardship and ease the struggles faced by Nigerians.

 

“We are here as part of the Aliko Dangote Foundation’s humanitarian initiative, presenting a total of 35,000 bags of rice to the Adamawa government to help mitigate the impact of economic hardship on the citizens, especially the vulnerable individuals in the state,” he said.

 

Also speaking, Gambo Jika, Chairman of the Adamawa Muslim Council, expressed his gratitude to the foundation and prayed for God’s continued blessings upon the Aliko Dangote Foundation.

 

“We sincerely appreciate this gesture, which has come at the perfect time, the last ten days of Ramadan,” he said.

 

Mr. Jika, however, urged the distribution committees at the local government level to follow the example of the state committee to ensure the success of the exercise.

Related posts

Rule of Law: IGP, experts lecture heads of police investigation units on professionalism

Peter Anayo

NPC partners AIG-Imokhuede Foundation to enhance productivity, efficiency

Editor

Tinubu commits to provision of modern military equipments, prioritizing welfare of personnel, operational effectiveness

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO