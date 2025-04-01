Dangote Food Intervention is Timely, Appropriate – Governor Fintiri

Aliko Dangote’s philanthropic efforts towards vulnerable individuals across the country have been commended by the Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri.

Over one million Nigerians nationwide will receive a 10kg bag of rice each.

Fintiri stated that the National Food Intervention Programme of the Aliko Dangote Foundation has brought joy to 35,000 people in Adamawa State.

The Aliko Dangote Foundation began distributing 35,000 bags of 10kg rice to vulnerable individuals across the 21 local government areas (LGAs) of Adamawa.

During the flag-off event in Yola, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri expressed his gratitude to the Aliko Dangote Foundation for this timely and appropriate gesture.

Mr. Fintiri was represented by the state Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Ibrahim Mijinyawa.

“Adamawa State has received 35,000 bags of 10kg rice, which will be distributed across 21 LGAs as part of a humanitarian initiative by the Aliko Dangote Foundation.

“This gesture will undoubtedly benefit many more people, particularly during this difficult period,” he said.

Mr. Fintiri assured the Aliko Dangote Foundation and the residents that the rice would be distributed fairly and efficiently to the targeted beneficiaries.

“As you can see, the council chairmen are here to ensure an equitable distribution. We have included religious leaders to guarantee that the distribution reaches the intended beneficiaries and the right destinations,” he said.

Group General Manager of Operations at Dangote Sugar Refinery, Numan, Bello Danmusa, who spoke on behalf of the foundation, reiterated the company’s commitment to providing relief and supporting society, particularly the most disadvantaged and vulnerable.

He further explained that the gesture was intended to alleviate the effects of economic hardship and ease the struggles faced by Nigerians.

“We are here as part of the Aliko Dangote Foundation’s humanitarian initiative, presenting a total of 35,000 bags of rice to the Adamawa government to help mitigate the impact of economic hardship on the citizens, especially the vulnerable individuals in the state,” he said.

Also speaking, Gambo Jika, Chairman of the Adamawa Muslim Council, expressed his gratitude to the foundation and prayed for God’s continued blessings upon the Aliko Dangote Foundation.

“We sincerely appreciate this gesture, which has come at the perfect time, the last ten days of Ramadan,” he said.

Mr. Jika, however, urged the distribution committees at the local government level to follow the example of the state committee to ensure the success of the exercise.