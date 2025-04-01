Cleric alleges advisers misled Soludo on religious matters, warns against religious intolerance in Anambra

AMAECHI PERCY ONYEJEKWE, AWKA

Emma-David Okafoagu, the Archbishop of New Covenant of God Church, Nnewi has urged Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo to seek the advice of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) when matters of religion arises, saying that advisers allegedly misled governor on religious matters.

Okafoagu who stated this in an interview with Daily Champion on Friday, while reacting to ban of open air preaching by the governor in the markets in Anambra.

Accusing Governor Soludo advisers over the ban, saying that they advised him wrongly, Okafoagu noted that it was former governor of the state, late Dr. Chinweoke Mbadinuju who initiated preaching and prayers in the Markets in Anambra.

The cleric stressed that the advice of CAN would help the governor toe the right path in the management of religious affairs in Anambra, adding that Nigeria is a secular State with freedom of religion and worship.

Lauding Governor Soludo developmental strides in Anambra, Okafoagu also advised the governor to avoid taking any advice that would thwart his efforts at developing the state and destabilize my the peace initiative in state.

“It was wrong to stop preaching in the markets. It was former governor Mbadinuju who initiated it.. Governor Soludo should look up to CAN for advise when it comes to religious matters”, Okafoagu said.