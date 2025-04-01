Bayelsa muslims praise Diri’s Ramadan gestures

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

Muslims in Bayelsa State, on Monday, gave thumbs up to Governor Douye Diri for his administration’s show of love during the Ramadan period.

Speaking on behalf of the Muslim community, chairman of the state chapter of the Council for Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Yakubu Otobo, who led other leaders to celebrate the Eid-el-Fitr at the governor’s hometown, Sampou, in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of the state, expressed appreciation for the support to the Muslim brethren in the state during their festive seasons.

He also thanked the governor for the regular pilgrimage sponsorship of Muslims throughout his first tenure.

Otobo described the administration’s welfare gestures as laudable, noting that Muslims in the state enjoy a rare privilege compared to their counterparts in other states.

His words: “On behalf of the Muslim community in Bayelsa State, we appreciate your unwavering support to us. Your leadership style is highly commendable because your administration gives equal treatment to Christians and Muslims alike without prejudice.

“In view of the governor’s magnanimity, the Muslim leaders and adherents in Bayelsa State pass a vote of confidence in your administration as we celebrate this joyous occasion.”

Responding, Governor Douye Diri expressed gratitude to the Muslim leaders, stating that they have been supportive and contributing to the development of the state’s economy.

The governor, who wore a white Babariga to identify with the Muslim community, urged them to promote religious tolerance and peaceful co-existence.

“As you celebrate Sallah across the country and the world, l want to identify with you. Let us not elevate our religious and ethnic differences high and above other religious groups.

“Wherever you reside is your home. Bayelsa is your home and so guard it jealously and not allow criminality in the state. We are all Nigerians. Let us continue to work hand in gloves to develop Bayelsa.

“Whenever we have security reports, you have always cooperated with us. There is no society where peace is one hundred per cent. Bayelsa still has pockets of crime but our state is ranked as one of the safest in the country.”

The governor advised the Muslim leaders to always channel their challenges to the appropriate government authorities.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Religious Matters, Rev. Godspower Asingba, also commended the governor for extending a hand of fellowship to the Muslim community.

He added that the state government always provided food items and cash gifts at the beginning of the Ramadan to assist them break their fast.

The Bayelsa State Legal Advisor on Islamic Affairs, Barr. Bilkisu Odoko, also expressed gratitude for the government’s support and the positive impact it has had on widows and orphans.

She said the infrastructure projects of the government were attracting investments to the state.

Odoko appealed for Muslim women to be included in the government’s skills acquisition programmes and also be considered for appointments.