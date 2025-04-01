Army raids illegal refining sites in N/Delta, arrests 39 oil thieves, destroys 18 camps

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

The Nigerian Army said it’s troops at 6 Division, with headquarters in Rivers State have arrested 39 suspected oil thieves and dismantled 18 illegal refining sites in the ongoing crackdown against crude oil theft and other associated crimes in the Niger Delta region.

The Acting Deputy Director 6 Division Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Danjuma Jonah Danjuma who disclosed this in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Monday, said the suspects were arrested during a joint operation with sister agencies conducted in the region between Monday 24th – Sunda,y 30th March, 2025.

Danjuma also disclosed that the operation also led to the confiscation of over 60,000 litres of stolen products and other items recovered.

He explained the operations, conducted in Rivers State, along Chokocho Road in Etche Local Government Area, led to the interception of an inbuilt fabricated twin tank stocked with 18,000 litres of stolen products, while, a MAN Diesel container body truck with Reg LXA 44 XA concealed with bags of Sawdust, conveying unquantified quantity of stolen products was intercepted.

He said the suspects fled on sighting troops.

Also, along the Imo River, Danjuma said, the anti COT operations progressed with several illegal refining sites, drum pots and receivers taken out, with over 15,000 litres of stolen products recovered.

While around Rumuekpe Forest in Ahoada East LGA, two illegal refining sites with over 2,800 litres of stolen products were confiscated.

Other seizures, he added, were made around Ebocha, Omoku in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA.

He noted that the troops also closed in on oil thieves at Jelikri Creek in Degema LGA, with several illegal refining sites dismantled, drum ovens, receivers, hoses, metal pipes destroyed.

Continuing, he said, “In Bayelsa State, operations conducted yielded the desired outcome. This was evident around Adibawa in Yenagoa LGA, where two illegal refining sites, containing drums and cooking ovens with over 8,000 litres of stolen crude in drums and sacks.

At Okighene in Southern Ijaw LGA, one illegal refining site with over 1,500 litres of crude oil and 300 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gasoline Oil (AGO) was recovered.

“In Delta State, the operations are progressing with visible footprints. At Egbokodo Itsekiri Community in Warri South LGA, troops confiscated several jerricans filled with illegally refined AGO and destroyed several cellophane bags used for the criminality. While in Akwa Ibom State, troops have dominated the operations landscape, making it impossible for the criminals to have freedom of action.”

The General Officer Commanding, 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Emmanuel Eric Emekah has charged the troops to upscale the crackdown against oil thieves, and sustain the enabling environment for exploration activities to thrive seamlessly.

He warned oil thieves to turn a new leaf and engage in legitimate means of livelihood or be ready to face the wrath of the law.

