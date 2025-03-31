27.2 C
March 31, 2025
Sallah tragedy: 9 dead in Katsina road accident

by Peter Anayo0139

At least nine persons have died in an accident at Malumfashi town, along Malumfashi-Kafur Road in Katsina State.

Also, 11 people sustained various degrees of injuries and were immediately rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.

Preliminary investigation reveals that the tragedy, which was described as a lone crash, was caused by speeding, which led to loss of control.

Katsina State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Aliyu Ma’aji, confirmed this to reporters in a statement on Sunday.

He said the incident occurred when the victims were travelling in a Hummer bus conveying 20 people.
Ma’aji further urged motorists to avoid speeding, overloading and reckless driving during festive periods, which has led to several losses of lives in the state despite the governor’s effort in constructing good roads.

 

