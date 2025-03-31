27.8 C
Lagos
March 31, 2025
Trending now

Shocker: APGA may be defeated in Anambra governorship election due to infighting-…

Gov Mbah approves LOC for 2026 National Sports Festival in Enugu 

Indomie Makes Mother’s Day Extra Special with ‘Show Some Love to Mum’…

Ojukwu Varsity students cry out over lack of power, security, plead with…

President Bola Tinubu approves tenure extension of Comptroller-General of Immigration Kemi Nanna…

Enugu: Edeoga dumps LP, returns to PDP, extols Mbah’s leadership

Osun communal crisis: Sustain peace or face dethronement – Adeleke warns Monarchs

NCPC, pilgrims commend successful 2024 main pilgrimage exercise

Onitsha drug market closure : activist embarks on self imposed 7 day…

Dr Mbah vows to eradicate mother/child mortality in Enugu state

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

President Bola Tinubu approves tenure extension of Comptroller-General of Immigration Kemi Nanna Nandap

by Peter Anayo0104

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved an extension of Mrs. Kemi Nanna Nandap’s tenure as the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) through December 31, 2026.

 

This was made known to journalists in a press release signed by the president’s special adviser on Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, yesterday.

 

Mrs Nandap began her career in the Nigerian Immigration Service on October 9, 1989.

 

President Tinubu appointed her as Comptroller-General on March 1, 2024, to serve till August 31, 2025.

 

Under her leadership, the Nigeria Immigration Service has witnessed significant advancements in its core mandate, with notable improvements in border management, modernisation of immigration processes and national security measures.

 

President Tinubu commended the Comptroller-General for her exemplary leadership and urged her to continue dedicating herself to the Service’s strategic priorities, which align with his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

 

The President reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting the Nigerian Immigration Service in fulfilling its mandate to protect Nigeria’s territorial integrity and promote safe, legal, and orderly migration.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Sustainable solutions to Nigeria’s problems require focused policies –Udo, 2023 ADP VP candidate

Bisiriyu Olaoye

Chibok Attacks: Zulum calls for community resilience , decisive action by military

Peter Anayo

Just In: APC Badagry apex leader, Sunny Ajose is dead

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO