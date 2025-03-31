President Bola Tinubu approves tenure extension of Comptroller-General of Immigration Kemi Nanna Nandap

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved an extension of Mrs. Kemi Nanna Nandap’s tenure as the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) through December 31, 2026.

This was made known to journalists in a press release signed by the president’s special adviser on Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, yesterday.

Mrs Nandap began her career in the Nigerian Immigration Service on October 9, 1989.

President Tinubu appointed her as Comptroller-General on March 1, 2024, to serve till August 31, 2025.

Under her leadership, the Nigeria Immigration Service has witnessed significant advancements in its core mandate, with notable improvements in border management, modernisation of immigration processes and national security measures.

President Tinubu commended the Comptroller-General for her exemplary leadership and urged her to continue dedicating herself to the Service’s strategic priorities, which align with his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The President reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting the Nigerian Immigration Service in fulfilling its mandate to protect Nigeria’s territorial integrity and promote safe, legal, and orderly migration.

