Osun communal crisis: Sustain peace or face dethronement – Adeleke warns Monarchs

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has stated that his administration will not hesitate to dethrone traditional rulers of Ifon, Erin Osun, and Ilobu, if violence reoccurs in their communities.

Adeleke, in a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, on Monday, cautioned against any attempt to exploit the recent relaxation of the curfew for renewed violence.

The Governor urged traditional rulers of Ifon, Erin Osun, and Ilobu communities to sustain the current peace in their respective communities.

The statement partly reads, “In the midst of Sallah celebrations, I got reports of some people planning another round of conflict around Ifon, Ilobu, and Erin Osun towns. The security agencies have tightened surveillance to ensure no attacks take place.

“The security agencies are also speeding up the interrogation of key chieftains and actors in the conflict. I will remind top leaders of the towns that the peace undertaking they are signing is not for joke. They will be held accountable. There will be accountability before the law.

“The curfew we relaxed was on humanitarian grounds. As a compassionate government, we know many innocent people are suffering because of the evil agenda of a few elements across the conflict areas. Any attempt to exploit the adjustment of the curfew for renewed violence will be met with full re-imposition of the 24-hour curfew.

“Additionally, I will remove from office any traditional ruler where violence recurs. This card is on the table. Royal fathers of each town must call their subjects to order. I will wield the big stick. Enough is enough.”

