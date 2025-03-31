NCPC, pilgrims commend successful 2024 main pilgrimage exercise

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

The Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) has expressed satisfaction with the success of the 2024 Main Pilgrimage exercise to Israel and Jordan.

The Executive Secretary of NCPC, Bishop Stephen Adegbite, gave the commendation during the arrival of the last batch of Christian pilgrims from the holy land at the Pilgrims Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

According to Bishop Adegbite, the 2024 NCPC Main Pilgrimage exercise remains one of the best pilgrimages ever conducted by the Commission. He explained that the exercise was devoid of any negative tendencies apart from the few infinitesimal cases of abscondment.

The Executive Secretary who spoke through the Director of Administration of the Commission, Barr. Sonny Ebiyaibo commended the good conduct of the pilgrims and applauded the service providers and staff of the Commission for excellent performance.

According to the ststement signed by the Deputy Director and Head Media and Public Relations, Celestine Toruk stated that the NCPC Boss lauded President Bola Tinubu for creating the enabling environment for pilgrimage to thrive in Nigeria with his unprecedented support for the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria and NCPC.

Some pilgrims with the last batch expressed joy and excitement and shared their experiences in the holy land. Senator Pam Dachungyang, representing Plateau North in the National Assembly, commended the staff of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission for their selfless service in the holy land.

Senator Dachungyang emphasized that NCPC remains one of the most efficient and organized Agencies of government and should be emulated by other government organizations for the excellent services rendered while on pilgrimage. He further affirmed that the pilgrimage experience has enriched his spiritual understanding of the Bible.

In the same vein, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Police Affairs, Dr. Anuma Nlia, commended President Bola Tinubu for making the 2024 Main Pilgrimage exercise a reality. He thanked the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, Bishop Stephen Adegbite, for his effective and visionary leadership.

The National Director, Legal and Public Affairs, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Dame Comfort Chigbue, said she was spiritually fulfilled with the conduct and rich spiritual content of the pilgrimage.

The Commission successfully airlifted over 5,000 pilgrims in the 2024 Main Pilgrimage exercise, aside from those airlifted by private pilgrimage operators. The theme of the 2024 Main Pilgrimage exercise was “Pilgrimage of Renewed Hope for Total Restoration.”

With its successful conclusion, the NCPC has demonstrated its commitment to providing a meaningful and enriching experience for Christian pilgrims in Nigeria.

