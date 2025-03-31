Mother’s Day: First Lady commends Nigerian women for roles, support to families

The First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, on Sunday in Abuja, commended Nigerian mothers for their pivotal roles and support to their families.

The first lady’s commendation is contained in a special message to all mothers in the country on the occasion of the Mother’s Day celebration.

She appreciated all women in the country for their inestimable sacrifices to the nation as a whole, describing mothers as the unsung heroes, whose impact resonates far beyond what words could describe.

“I celebrate all mothers; mothers are the heart of families, the nurturers of children, and the pillars of society.

“Your sacrifices, dedication, and commitment to raising the next generation are truly inspiring.

“Today, I honour every mother across Nigeria, those who care tirelessly for their families, who balance work and home, and those who, in spite of challenges, continue to give their best.

“I say to all mothers that the future of our nation and the world lies in the values, wisdom and love we instil in the coming generation.

“Happy Mother’s Day. God bless our dear Mothers,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mother’s Day has become a time-honored tradition that is celebrated globally and is embraced by people of all types.

While celebrated differently around the world, the day reflects the profound influence of mothers and provides an opportunity for all to express gratitude and appreciation for women.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2