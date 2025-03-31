Mother’s Day: Ajadi commends Nigerian women for their pivotal roles

… Says they are unsung heroes, advocates more political roles for them

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

A South West Chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo has used the occasion of this year’s Mother’s Day to extol the virtues of Nigerian women, saying they are playing a pivotal role in building families.

While appreciating his wife, Mrs Oyindamola Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, his deputy in the 2023 gubernatorial election, Alhaja Shakirat Arowolo, for their unquantifiable support, and all women in the country for their inestimable sacrifices, Ajadi described mothers as unsung heroes, whose impact resonates far beyond what words could describe.

Ajadi who made this known while speaking with journalists on the occasion of this year’s Mother’s Day, said Mother’s commitment and dedication to raising the next generation are truly inspiring.

Mother’s Day is a celebration honouring the mother of the family or individual, as well as motherhood, maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in society.

Ajadi called on the President and the state governors to give more roles to women in nation building through the allocation of more political offices in government.

He in particular said the governments at all levels in the country should work towards achieving the Beijing Declaration of having 30 percent of women in elective and political appointments.

Ajadi, who was the governorship candidate of the NNPP in Ogun State in 2023, said the need to give more women voice in governance made him to have a female Deputy, Alhaja Shakirat Arowolo, during the last general election.

According to him, “I rejoice with our women on the occasion of the 2025 Mother’s Day. You are the unsung heroes, whose impact resonates far beyond what words could describe.

“Your commitment and dedication to raising the next generation is truly inspiring. I celebrate all mothers, they are the heart of families, the nurturers of children, and the pillars of society.

“Today, I honour every mother, especially those who care tirelessly for their families, who balance work and home, and those who, in spite of challenges, continue to give their best.

“I say to all mothers that the country’s future lies in the values, wisdom and love we instil in the coming generation.“Happy Mother’s Day.

“I also use the occasion of this year’s Mother’s Day to call on the President and State Governors as well as the Nigerian electorate to remember the Beijing Declaration that seeks 30 percent for women in elective and political appointments.

“It is sad that out of 109 Senators, we are having only about five women senators. The percentage in the House of Representatives is also very low. Most State governments are having male-male as governors and deputies. We must change this situation in the coming elections”.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2