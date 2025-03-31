MMA2 well-positioned for regional operations – operators

The operators of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two (MMA2), Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Ltd., say the terminal has been well-positioned for seamless regional operations.

Mr Remi Jibodu, the Head of Aeronautical and Cargo Services/Acting Chief Operating Officer at Bi-Courtney Aviation Services, gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Jibodu said that operating regional flights from MMA2 would reduce transit and financial burdens on domestic carriers operating regional flights.

According to him, regional flights have enormous benefits to Bi-Courtney, the aviation industry, airlines and the general public.

“If you start regional operations from our terminal, it will be very easy for us to have transit flights, because most of those people who are operating regional today are domestic airlines,” he said.

He noted that Air Peace and Ibom Air operated both domestic and regional flights.

According to Jibodu, facilities at MMA2 positioned it for viable regional operations.

“Another part of it is that more people are going to get jobs.

“ Aside from the fact that you have airlines that will increase the number of their staff, there will be a lot of more customers.

“It is going to also impact the people that are doing the hailing business and a lot of other things like that, and it will benefit everybody,” he said.

Jibodu said that the company had consistently demonstrated capacity and excellence in running the terminal.

He emphasised that allowing regional operations at the terminal would be beneficial to all.

