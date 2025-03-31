Indomie Makes Mother’s Day Extra Special with ‘Show Some Love to Mum’ Campaign

Indomie Instant Noodles, Nigeria’s most loved noodles brand, is marking this year’s Mother’s Day in a special way with its “Show Some Love to Mum” campaign. This year, the brand is leveraging cutting-edge AI technology and immersive on-ground activations to celebrate the selfless devotion, unwavering support, and unconditional love that mothers bring to their families every day.

The “Show Some Love to Mum” campaign will showcase two main activities, a creative digital experience and an exciting brand engagement at Ikeja City Mall.

With the digital experience, Indomie is introducing a one-of-a-kind AI-powered platform where individuals can generate personalized Mother’s Day video messages from a celebrity they love. Adding excitement to the digital experience, the brand has collaborated with three celebrities; Shaffy Bello, Akinyemi Omotayo (Asherkine), and Bimbo Ademoye who will be making heartfelt messages to make mothers feel loved and special. This pioneering use of AI and voice synthesis technology allows consumers to create unique and heartfelt appreciation to their mothers, reinforcing Indomie’s position for innovation and consumer engagement.

“As an enabler brand, our goal with this campaign is to leverage digital experience to foster mother and child emotional connections” said Rahmotallahi Adeniyi, Digital Marketing Manager, Indomie Noodles Nigeria. “With AI, we are enabling consumers to celebrate their mothers in a personal and memorable way, making this Mother’s Day truly special.”

Beyond the digital experience, Indomie is bringing the celebration offline with an exciting two-day brand engagement at Ikeja City Mall. Mothers are invited to participate in fun-filled activities, celebrity meet and greet, and pampering sessions while indulging in delicious Indomie noodles. The event promises an atmosphere of love, fun and bonding, with engaging activities designed to create unforgettable memories.

“At Indomie, we believe that Mother’s Day should be about celebrating the mothers for the unconditional love they express to their family,” said Gift Uche-Ewule, Brand Manager, Indomie Noodles Nigeria. “That’s why our on-ground activation is centered around fun, laughter, and Love. It’s our way of showing love and appreciation to mums in a way that goes beyond words.”

Indomie’s “Show Some Love to Mum” campaign is an opportunity for Nigerians to express gratitude to their mothers in unique and meaningful ways. Whether through an AI-powered video message or a fun-filled day at Ikeja City Mall, Indomie is making sure every mother feels loved and celebrated.